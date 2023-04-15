G 20 JAN BHAGIDARI ACTIVITIES AT RIE BHUBANESWAR

Bhubaneswar: Taking forward the activities of G20 Jan Bhagidari ahead of the third Education working group meeting, Regional Institute of Education NCERT Bhubaneswar has conducted a Mock G-20 on 15.04.2023. It represented 19 countries and one European Union. Prof P.C Agarwal, Principal, RIE Bhubaneswar inaugurated the event and educated the audience with the depth and vividness of G-20. He also talked about the issues and the ways to deal with it .Prof. Sandhya Rani Sahoo, Dean of Instructions, RIE Bhubaneswar briefed the audience about the themes of G-20.. Students of RIE Bhubaneswar exult the model of G-20. Each student represented different countries. During the mock, students deliberated on the different topics; Vibhupada Mohanty, representative of Canada threw light upon the education system being inclusive, accessible, technology in education, economy and scenic beauty, whereas Aradhna from India talked about the importance of NIPUN BHARAT, FLN, enhancing use of blended learning, Mr. Vasim Akram reflected on the problems of the world such as climate change, poverty, pollution, etc. Dibyajyoti representing Russia firmly put strong emphasis on the need of global peace, traditional richness, high quality education, climate change, and tourism. Gulshan Mahato from Brazil emphasized on the role of Amazon forest in regulating biodiversity, education to attain prosperity, role of digital transformation in ensuring employment and prosperity. Mr. Anish from South Africa talked about the relationship between India and South Africa, how education can eliminate poverty. These were just the glimpse of the themes discussed, many other themes were discussed by the other countries which were educating and enlightening for the audience. The event was graced by the presence of Dean of Instructions Prof. S.R Sahoo, Nodal officer Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, all Heads of Departments, , Headmaster D.M. School, Shri Akhileshwar Mishra ,Dr. R .Sethy, Dr. E. Gangmei and members of the institute. The staff and students of RIE and DM school witnessed the “Mock”. At the beginning, a student Ajay Kumar Verma, the anchor of the program introduced about the themes, agenda and role of India’s presidency in G-20. The conclusion speech was delivered by Vasim Akram thereafter the Vote of Thanks was given by Dr. Rashmirekha Sethy.