FVEG’s Lifeness Science Institute Students to Host Community Outreach Event for World Breastfeeding Week 2024  

Mumbai : To mark World Breastfeeding Week 2024, students from the TYBSc and SYMSc programs at Lifeness Science Institute (LSI) of Future Varsity Education Group, in collaboration with B. K. Birla College and Bombay College of Pharmacy, are set to host two community outreach events at KDMC Maternity Hospital, Kalyan West, and Sneha Non-Governmental Organization, Dharavi. These events are dedicated to supporting and educating pregnant and lactating women in the community.

The seminar will commence with an informative talk by award-winning R&D nutritionist Dr. Pooja Singhania on the fundamentals of breastfeeding. She is a certified Infant and Young Child Feeding and Counseling Specialist (BPNI/IBFAN and UNICEF).

Participants will learn about the critical health benefits of breastfeeding for both mothers and babies, with demonstrations of various breastfeeding positions to ensure comfort and effectiveness for both mother and child. Following this, students will present a role play that illustrates common challenges lactating mothers face, offering practical solutions and addressing prevalent myths and facts about breastfeeding.

A key focus of the session will be on galactagogues—foods known to enhance milk production. Students will be guided on incorporating these foods into daily diets to help mothers maintain a healthy milk supply. At the end of the session, attendees will receive handouts featuring visual information on breastfeeding techniques, benefits, and galactagogue recipes designed to offer practical, easy-to-follow support.

Dr Subhadra Mandalika, Academic & Research Advisor, LSI, commented “At FVEG Lifeness Science Institute, we are thrilled to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week 2024 through our collaborative community outreach events. Our students from the TYBSc and SYMSc programs are committed to empowering and educating pregnant and lactating women. This initiative underscores our dedication to advancing maternal and child health by providing valuable information, practical solutions, and essential resources to support successful breastfeeding.”

In addition, LSI will donate millet to the beneficiaries, reflecting the institute’s commitment to promoting health and nutrition. This donation aims to improve the nutritional intake of pregnant and lactating women in the community.

This community outreach event exemplifies LSI students’ dedication to advancing maternal and child health, equipping women with valuable knowledge, and providing practical resources to support their breastfeeding journey.