Further Extension in date of filing of Application under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles

New Delhi : Ministry of Textiles has further extended the timeline for submission of applications under the PLI Scheme for Textiles till 28.02.2022. Earlier the date of submission of online application under PLI Scheme for Textiles was upto 31st January 2022 which was extended till 14th February, 2022.

The eligible applicants may apply through online only. The link for applying online is https://pli.texmin.gov.in/mainapp/Default. Link for the operational guidelines is https://pli.texmin.gov.in/Guidelines/Approved%20Guidelines%20for%20PLI%20scheme%20for%20Textiles.pdf.