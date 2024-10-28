Funds Under Odisha’s Subhadra Scheme to Reach Beneficiary Accounts Soon: Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, Pravati Parida, announced that the Subhadra Yojana funds would soon be deposited into beneficiaries’ accounts. The third installment of the first phase will be distributed to the remaining eligible beneficiaries, bringing the total registered women under the scheme to over 1.5 crore, with 60 lakh already receiving assistance in the second phase.

With a budget of ₹55,825 crore over five years, the Subhadra scheme, approved on August 22, 2024, aims to support women and their families financially. Recent Odisha Cabinet changes include deviations from exclusion criteria for beneficiaries in the NFSA/SFSS database, adding CBDC as a payment method, removing ATM cards, and allowing e-KYC verification through other databases.