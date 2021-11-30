Funds to North Eastern States by Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region : G. Kishan Reddy

New Delhi : State-wise details of financial packages implemented by Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region are as under:

(Rs. In crore)
Sl.

No.

 Name of Package Name of State Year of sanction Projects approved Projects completed Project ongoing Total funds released so far Funds released in last 2 years (2019-20

& 2020-

21)
No. Amount No. Amount No. Amount
Special Packages for Assam
1 Bodo Territorial Council (BTC) Assam 2003 65 749.64 51 570.19 14 179.45 714.51 3.85
2 Karbi Anglong Autonomous Territorial Council

(KAATC)

 Assam 2011 25 235.88 2 6.26 23 229.62 153.91 57.12
3 Dima Hasao Autonomous

Council (DHATC)

 Assam 2012 11 170.82 0 0 11 170.82 110.96 38.27
4 Special Development Package

(SDP) for BTC

 Assam 2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
  Total (Spl. Packages)   101 1156.34 53 576.45 48 579.89 979.38 99.24
Other Packages
5 Special Infrastructure Development Fund (SIDF) Arunachal Pradesh 2008 11 187.54 2 46.04 9 141.5 172.29 52.46
Assam 8 103.51 5 85.19 3 18.32 96.67 0
Manipur 6 124.92 4 109.62 2 15.3 123.88 10.41
Meghalaya 2 18.84 2 18.84 0 0 18.19 0
Mizoram 1 2 0 0 1 2 2.99 2
Nagaland 4 68.08 4 68.08 0 0 66.96 0
Sikkim 4 44.2 4 44.2 0 0 43.58 0
Tripura 1 38.08 1 38.08 0 0 38.08 0
  Total (SIDF)   37 587.17 22 410.05 15 177.12 562.64 64.87
6 Assistance for Natural Calamity/ Floods 2017 Arunachal Pradesh 2019 2 41.23 1 35 1 6.23 41.23 41.23
Assam 4 101.52 0 0 4 101.52 101.52 101.52
Manipur 19 26.73 0 0 19 26.73 26.73 26.73
Meghalaya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mizoram 13 14.83 0 0 13 14.83 14.83 14.83
Nagaland 7 13.52 0 0 7 13.52 13.52 13.52
Sikkim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tripura 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
  Total (Natural Calamity)   45 197.83 1 35 44 162.83 197.83 197.83

 

            Scheme-wise details of amount sanctioned and released by Ministry of DoNER to North Eastern States and to central agencies for projects in North Eastern States during the last two years (2019-20 & 2020-21) are as under:

(Rs. In crore)
 

Sl

. N

o

  

 

Scheme Name

  

Amount sanctioned/

  

Arunachal Pradesh

  

Assam

  

Manipur

  

Meghalaya

  

Mizoram

  

Nagaland

  

Sikkim

  

Tripura

  

Central Agencies

  

Total
Amount released
 

 

 

1

 Non Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR)

(State+ Central)

 Amount sanctioned  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0
 

Amount released

  

 

55.4

  

 

143.6

  

 

64.7

  

 

13.9

  

 

96.3

  

 

97.3

  

 

64.8

  

 

40.4

  

 

341.6

  

 

918.0
 

 

 

2

 North Eastern Special Infrastructure Development

Scheme (NESIDS)

 Amount sanctioned  

182.9

  

397.9

  

111.1

  

59.2

  

61.4

  

233.7

  

46.5

  

228.1

  

0.0

  

1320.5
 

Amount released

  

125.4

  

159.8

  

101.5

  

66.6

  

154.9

  

78.6

  

62.1

  

17.8

  

0.0

  

766.6
 

 

3

 Hill Area Development Programme (HADP) Amount sanctioned  

0.0

  

0.0

  

90.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

90.0
Amount released 0.0 0.0 38.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 38.4
 

 

4

  

Spl.

Packages for Assam

 Amount sanctioned  

0.0

  

110.1

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

110.1
Amount released 0.0 99.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 99.2
 

 

5

 Special Infrastructure Development Fund(SIDF) Amount sanctioned  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0
Amount released 52.5 0.0 10.4 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 63.9
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 North East Road Sector Development Scheme- Externally Aided Projects [Earlier called – North Eastern States Roads Investment Programme

(NESRIP)]

 Amount sanctioned  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0
 

 

 

 

 

Amount released

  

 

 

 

 

0.0

  

 

 

 

 

228.4

  

 

 

 

 

129.9

  

 

 

 

 

35.6

  

 

 

 

 

126.9

  

 

 

 

 

0.0

  

 

 

 

 

67.8

  

 

 

 

 

17.0

  

 

 

 

 

0.0

  

 

 

 

 

605.6
 

7

 Schemes of North Eastern Amount sanctioned  

59.8

  

78.8

  

74.1

  

73.5

  

77.0

  

65.7

  

36.8

  

51.6

  

421.5

  

938.8

 

  Council (NEC) Amount released 77.0 45.1 72.8 80.5 131.8 92.2 40.8 32.2 652.9 1225.2
 

 

8

 North East Road Sector Development Scheme (NERSDS) Amount sanctioned  

85.8

  

50.8

  

147.3

  

241.8

  

123.6

  

541.5

  

95.8

  

0.0

  

66.1

  

1352.8
Amount released 34.3 40.6 112.1 57.8 0.3 191.8 53.7 0.3 0.0 491.0
 

 

9

  

Assistance for Natural Calamity

 Amount sanctioned  

41.2

  

101.5

  

26.7

  

0.0

  

14.8

  

13.5

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

197.8
Amount released 41.2 101.5 26.7 0.0 14.8 13.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 197.8
 

 

 

10

 Releases to organisations of MDoNER (NERLP, NEDFi, NERAMAC &

NEHHDC)

 Amount sanctioned  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

100.1

  

100.1
 

Amount released

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

112.6

  

112.6
   

 

Total

 Amount sanctioned  

369.74

  

739.12

  

449.22

  

374.45

  

276.77

  

854.45

  

179.05

  

279.62

  

587.64

  

4110.06
Amount released 385.79 818.29 556.50 254.39 526.03 473.41 289.21 107.68 1107.07 4518.37

 

Ministry of DoNER and NEC provides project based funding to North Eastern States, details of which are given in part (b) above. No loans are provided by M/o DoNER or its organisations directly to any North Eastern States. However, loans are provided by North Eastern Development Finance Corporation (NEDFi) to the entities/individuals in North Eastern Region (NER). Details of loans disbursed by NEDFi during 2019-20 and 2020-21 are as follows:

(Rs in crore)

 

State/ Year 2019-20 2020-21
Arunachal Pradesh 7.95 17.10
Assam 168.19 196.46
Manipur 64.96 41.44
Meghalaya 17.27 18.78
Mizoram 18.60 9.37
Nagaland 10.61 9.49
Sikkim 12.86 9.61
Tripura 18.99 9.05
Total Disbursement 319.43 311.29

Note: The above loan amount includes soft loan to NEDFi from the MDoNER of Rs.30 crore each year in both the years

On an average, NEDFi charges normal interest rate of 8.5% to 12.5% per annum and concessional interest rate under soft loan from Ministry of DoNER is 7% to 9% per annum.

       The Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) Scheme has been discontinued since 15.12.2017 and has been replaced with the new scheme called North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS). However, NLCPR scheme is continuing for the limited purpose of meeting the committed liabilities of projects sanctioned till 2017.

This information was given by The Minister  for  Development of North East Region G. Kishan Reddy in the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

