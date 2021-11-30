Funds to North Eastern States by Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region : G. Kishan Reddy

New Delhi : State-wise details of financial packages implemented by Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region are as under:

Scheme-wise details of amount sanctioned and released by Ministry of DoNER to North Eastern States and to central agencies for projects in North Eastern States during the last two years (2019-20 & 2020-21) are as under:

Council (NEC) Amount released 77.0 45.1 72.8 80.5 131.8 92.2 40.8 32.2 652.9 1225.2 8 North East Road Sector Development Scheme (NERSDS) Amount sanctioned 85.8 50.8 147.3 241.8 123.6 541.5 95.8 0.0 66.1 1352.8 Amount released 34.3 40.6 112.1 57.8 0.3 191.8 53.7 0.3 0.0 491.0 9 Assistance for Natural Calamity Amount sanctioned 41.2 101.5 26.7 0.0 14.8 13.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 197.8 Amount released 41.2 101.5 26.7 0.0 14.8 13.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 197.8 10 Releases to organisations of MDoNER (NERLP, NEDFi, NERAMAC & NEHHDC) Amount sanctioned 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.1 100.1 Amount released 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 112.6 112.6 Total Amount sanctioned 369.74 739.12 449.22 374.45 276.77 854.45 179.05 279.62 587.64 4110.06 Amount released 385.79 818.29 556.50 254.39 526.03 473.41 289.21 107.68 1107.07 4518.37

Ministry of DoNER and NEC provides project based funding to North Eastern States, details of which are given in part (b) above. No loans are provided by M/o DoNER or its organisations directly to any North Eastern States. However, loans are provided by North Eastern Development Finance Corporation (NEDFi) to the entities/individuals in North Eastern Region (NER). Details of loans disbursed by NEDFi during 2019-20 and 2020-21 are as follows:

(Rs in crore)

State/ Year 2019-20 2020-21 Arunachal Pradesh 7.95 17.10 Assam 168.19 196.46 Manipur 64.96 41.44 Meghalaya 17.27 18.78 Mizoram 18.60 9.37 Nagaland 10.61 9.49 Sikkim 12.86 9.61 Tripura 18.99 9.05 Total Disbursement 319.43 311.29

Note: The above loan amount includes soft loan to NEDFi from the MDoNER of Rs.30 crore each year in both the years

On an average, NEDFi charges normal interest rate of 8.5% to 12.5% per annum and concessional interest rate under soft loan from Ministry of DoNER is 7% to 9% per annum.

The Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) Scheme has been discontinued since 15.12.2017 and has been replaced with the new scheme called North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS). However, NLCPR scheme is continuing for the limited purpose of meeting the committed liabilities of projects sanctioned till 2017.

This information was given by The Minister for Development of North East Region G. Kishan Reddy in the Lok Sabha in a written reply.