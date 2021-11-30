Funds to North Eastern States by Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region : G. Kishan Reddy

New Delhi : State-wise details of financial packages implemented by Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region are as under:
|(Rs. In crore)
|Sl.
No.
|Name of Package
|Name of State
|Year of sanction
|Projects approved
|Projects completed
|Project ongoing
|Total funds released so far
|Funds released in last 2 years (2019-20
& 2020-
21)
|No.
|Amount
|No.
|Amount
|No.
|Amount
|Special Packages for Assam
|1
|Bodo Territorial Council (BTC)
|Assam
|2003
|65
|749.64
|51
|570.19
|14
|179.45
|714.51
|3.85
|2
|Karbi Anglong Autonomous Territorial Council
(KAATC)
|Assam
|2011
|25
|235.88
|2
|6.26
|23
|229.62
|153.91
|57.12
|3
|Dima Hasao Autonomous
Council (DHATC)
|Assam
|2012
|11
|170.82
|0
|0
|11
|170.82
|110.96
|38.27
|4
|Special Development Package
(SDP) for BTC
|Assam
|2020
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total (Spl. Packages)
|101
|1156.34
|53
|576.45
|48
|579.89
|979.38
|99.24
|Other Packages
|5
|Special Infrastructure Development Fund (SIDF)
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2008
|11
|187.54
|2
|46.04
|9
|141.5
|172.29
|52.46
|Assam
|8
|103.51
|5
|85.19
|3
|18.32
|96.67
|0
|Manipur
|6
|124.92
|4
|109.62
|2
|15.3
|123.88
|10.41
|Meghalaya
|2
|18.84
|2
|18.84
|0
|0
|18.19
|0
|Mizoram
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2.99
|2
|Nagaland
|4
|68.08
|4
|68.08
|0
|0
|66.96
|0
|Sikkim
|4
|44.2
|4
|44.2
|0
|0
|43.58
|0
|Tripura
|1
|38.08
|1
|38.08
|0
|0
|38.08
|0
|Total (SIDF)
|37
|587.17
|22
|410.05
|15
|177.12
|562.64
|64.87
|6
|Assistance for Natural Calamity/ Floods 2017
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2019
|2
|41.23
|1
|35
|1
|6.23
|41.23
|41.23
|Assam
|4
|101.52
|0
|0
|4
|101.52
|101.52
|101.52
|Manipur
|19
|26.73
|0
|0
|19
|26.73
|26.73
|26.73
|Meghalaya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mizoram
|13
|14.83
|0
|0
|13
|14.83
|14.83
|14.83
|Nagaland
|7
|13.52
|0
|0
|7
|13.52
|13.52
|13.52
|Sikkim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tripura
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total (Natural Calamity)
|45
|197.83
|1
|35
|44
|162.83
|197.83
|197.83
Scheme-wise details of amount sanctioned and released by Ministry of DoNER to North Eastern States and to central agencies for projects in North Eastern States during the last two years (2019-20 & 2020-21) are as under:
|(Rs. In crore)
|
Sl
. N
o
|
Scheme Name
|
Amount sanctioned/
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Assam
|
Manipur
|
Meghalaya
|
Mizoram
|
Nagaland
|
Sikkim
|
Tripura
|
Central Agencies
|
Total
|Amount released
|
1
|Non Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR)
(State+ Central)
|Amount sanctioned
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Amount released
|
55.4
|
143.6
|
64.7
|
13.9
|
96.3
|
97.3
|
64.8
|
40.4
|
341.6
|
918.0
|
2
|North Eastern Special Infrastructure Development
Scheme (NESIDS)
|Amount sanctioned
|
182.9
|
397.9
|
111.1
|
59.2
|
61.4
|
233.7
|
46.5
|
228.1
|
0.0
|
1320.5
|
Amount released
|
125.4
|
159.8
|
101.5
|
66.6
|
154.9
|
78.6
|
62.1
|
17.8
|
0.0
|
766.6
|
3
|Hill Area Development Programme (HADP)
|Amount sanctioned
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
90.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
90.0
|Amount released
|0.0
|0.0
|38.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|38.4
|
4
|
Spl.
Packages for Assam
|Amount sanctioned
|
0.0
|
110.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
110.1
|Amount released
|0.0
|99.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|99.2
|
5
|Special Infrastructure Development Fund(SIDF)
|Amount sanctioned
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|Amount released
|52.5
|0.0
|10.4
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|63.9
|
6
|North East Road Sector Development Scheme- Externally Aided Projects [Earlier called – North Eastern States Roads Investment Programme
(NESRIP)]
|Amount sanctioned
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Amount released
|
0.0
|
228.4
|
129.9
|
35.6
|
126.9
|
0.0
|
67.8
|
17.0
|
0.0
|
605.6
|
7
|Schemes of North Eastern
|Amount sanctioned
|
59.8
|
78.8
|
74.1
|
73.5
|
77.0
|
65.7
|
36.8
|
51.6
|
421.5
|
938.8
|Council (NEC)
|Amount released
|77.0
|45.1
|72.8
|80.5
|131.8
|92.2
|40.8
|32.2
|652.9
|1225.2
|
8
|North East Road Sector Development Scheme (NERSDS)
|Amount sanctioned
|
85.8
|
50.8
|
147.3
|
241.8
|
123.6
|
541.5
|
95.8
|
0.0
|
66.1
|
1352.8
|Amount released
|34.3
|40.6
|112.1
|57.8
|0.3
|191.8
|53.7
|0.3
|0.0
|491.0
|
9
|
Assistance for Natural Calamity
|Amount sanctioned
|
41.2
|
101.5
|
26.7
|
0.0
|
14.8
|
13.5
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
197.8
|Amount released
|41.2
|101.5
|26.7
|0.0
|14.8
|13.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|197.8
|
10
|Releases to organisations of MDoNER (NERLP, NEDFi, NERAMAC &
NEHHDC)
|Amount sanctioned
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
100.1
|
100.1
|
Amount released
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
112.6
|
112.6
|
Total
|Amount sanctioned
|
369.74
|
739.12
|
449.22
|
374.45
|
276.77
|
854.45
|
179.05
|
279.62
|
587.64
|
4110.06
|Amount released
|385.79
|818.29
|556.50
|254.39
|526.03
|473.41
|289.21
|107.68
|1107.07
|4518.37
Ministry of DoNER and NEC provides project based funding to North Eastern States, details of which are given in part (b) above. No loans are provided by M/o DoNER or its organisations directly to any North Eastern States. However, loans are provided by North Eastern Development Finance Corporation (NEDFi) to the entities/individuals in North Eastern Region (NER). Details of loans disbursed by NEDFi during 2019-20 and 2020-21 are as follows:
(Rs in crore)
|State/ Year
|2019-20
|2020-21
|Arunachal Pradesh
|7.95
|17.10
|Assam
|168.19
|196.46
|Manipur
|64.96
|41.44
|Meghalaya
|17.27
|18.78
|Mizoram
|18.60
|9.37
|Nagaland
|10.61
|9.49
|Sikkim
|12.86
|9.61
|Tripura
|18.99
|9.05
|Total Disbursement
|319.43
|311.29
Note: The above loan amount includes soft loan to NEDFi from the MDoNER of Rs.30 crore each year in both the years
On an average, NEDFi charges normal interest rate of 8.5% to 12.5% per annum and concessional interest rate under soft loan from Ministry of DoNER is 7% to 9% per annum.
The Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) Scheme has been discontinued since 15.12.2017 and has been replaced with the new scheme called North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS). However, NLCPR scheme is continuing for the limited purpose of meeting the committed liabilities of projects sanctioned till 2017.
