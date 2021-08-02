Funds to Develop Infrastructure of Coal Industry

New Delhi : There is a sub-scheme namely, “Development of Transportation Infrastructure in Coalfield Areas (DTIC)” under Central Sector Scheme (CSS) namely, “Conservation, Safety and Infrastructural Development in Coal Mines” to give financial assistance for development of transportation infrastructure in coal fields. During the Financial Year 2021-22, Rs. 65.48 crores has been allocated for this purpose.

In addition to above, the following steps are being taken to develop infrastructure for coal industries:

Rail Infrastructure Projects for coal evacuation are constructed by Ministry of Railways with Coal Companies and funds for these projects are provided by Ministry of Railways as well as by Coal Companies. Government has undertaken 14 rails projects in the country for coal evacuation. First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects are constructed by Coal Companies from their own resources for faster evacuation of coal from mines to siding through mechanized Coal Handling Plants (CHP)/SILO/Rapid Loading System (RLS) systems as part of providing proper infrastructure. CIL has undertaken 35 FMC projects in first phase and 14 FMC projects in second phase. In addition, SCCL has undertaken 3 FMC projects and NLCIL has undertaken 01 FMC project. Road Works are taken by Coal Companies on deposit basis.

This information was given by Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshii a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.