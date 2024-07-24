Funds Disbursed to 18 States for Forensic Enhancements

Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) facilitates collection, updation and analysis of data related to crime and criminals. The implementation of the CCTNS Project was completed on March 31, 2018, and no funds have been released to States/UTs for the project since that date. The Scheme for Modernization of Forensic Capacities have been approved with a total financial outlay of ₹2080.5 crore for the period2021-22 to 2025-26.Under this Scheme, assistance is available to States/ Union Territories to develop high quality forensic science facilities for modernization of machinery and equipment including mobile forensic vans and facilitating availability of trained manpower in these laboratories through expansion of educational facilities for forensic science in the country. So far, funds to the tune of about ₹186.12 crore have been approved for 18 States/ Union Territories for the component of “Modernization/ Upgradation of Forensic Science Laboratories in States/ Union Territories” and ₹159.12 crore have been approved for 18 States/ Union Territories for the component of “Mobile Forensic Vans for all districts and State FSLs in the country” under the scheme. The details of the funds approved so far to the States/UTs under these two components is enclosed at Annexure I. The Assistance to States & UTs for Modernization of Police (ASUMP) [erstwhile scheme of Modernization of State Police Forces (MPF)] scheme has been approved with an overall outlay of Rs. 4846 crore for a period of five years from 2021-22 to 2025-26. An amount of Rs. 247.56 crore has been released to States/UTs under the scheme during the period of 2021-2022 to 2023-2024. The released amount remained on the lower side due to substantial unspent balances of previous years lying with the State/UT Governments. The details of the funds allocated and released to the State/UT Governments under the scheme during the last three financial years (2021-2022 to 2023-2024) is enclosed at Annexure II. ANNEXURE-I MENTIONED IN PART (a) and (b) IN REPLY TO RAJYA SABHA UN-STARRED QUESTION NO. 238 FOR ANSWER ON 24.07.2024 REGARDING CCTNS SCHEME S. No. States Approved Fund (₹ in crore) for Modernization/ Upgradation of Forensic Science Laboratories in States/ Union Territories No. of Mobile Forensic Vans approved Approved Fund (₹ in crore) for Mobile Forensic Vans for all districts and State FSLs in the country 1 Andhra Pradesh 0 26 16.9 2 Arunachal Pradesh 0 0 0 3 Assam 0 0 0 4 Bihar 0 0 0 5 Chhattisgarh 0 05 3.25 6 Goa 0 0 0 7 Gujarat 8.27 10 5.00 8 Haryana 0 0 0 9 Himachal Pradesh 1.65 06 3.90 10 J&K 21.117 23 14.95 11 Jharkhand 0 0 0 12 Karnataka 9.572 32 20.80 13 Kerala 6.0482 0 0 14 Madhya Pradesh 0 57 36.94 15 Maharashtra 5.90 0 0 16 Manipur 6.1651 12 7.80 17 Meghalaya 3.00 12 7.80 18 Mizoram 6.13 0 0 19 Nagaland 8.2412 0 0 20 Odisha 0 0 0 21 Punjab 0 0 0 22 Rajasthan 22.20 0 0 23 Sikkim 0.80 0 0 24 Tamil Nadu 26.72 0 0 25 Telangana 10.4163 29 17.87 26 Tripura 0 5 3.25 27 Uttar Pradesh 42.25 0 0 28 Uttarakhand 5.93 06 3.90 29 West Bengal 0 0 0 30 A & N Islands 0.60 02 1.30 31 Chandigarh 0 02 1.30 32 DNH & DD 0 03 1.95 33 Delhi (UT) 0 15 9.72 34 Ladakh 0 01 0.65 35 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 36 Puducherry 1.105 03 1.95 Total 186.1148 249 159.23 Note: It may be noted that projects have been approved for the States / UTs, however, funds have not been released in most of the cases as funds under this component would be released in a Just-in-Time manner upon receipt of request from the States / UTs to avoid parking of funds.

ANNEXURE-II MENTIONED IN PART (c) and (d) IN REPLY TO RAJYA SABHA UN-STARRED QUESTION NO. 238 FOR ANSWER ON 24.07.2024 REGARDING CCTNS SCHEME

Table I- State wise Funds released in last three years (FY 2021-2022 to FY 2023-2024) under the scheme for Assistance to States and UTs for Modernization of Police

(₹ in crore)

S. No. State 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Allocation Released Allocation Released Allocation Released 1. Andhra Pradesh 24.46 0 17.73 0.4430 9.47 0 2. Arunachal Pradesh 3.92 0 3.26 0.3345 2.61 0 3. Assam 26.4 9.36 11.64 3.8565 6.58 0 4. Bihar 27.62 0 27.14 0.4430 13.94 0 5. Chhattisgarh 9.72 5.44 11.01 0.4430 6.28 0 6. Goa 1.03 0.26 2.79 1.0245 2.38 0 7. Gujarat 25.58 0 26.67 0.5440 13.73 6.865 8. Haryana 11.48 10.35 11.96 0.5440 6.73 0 9. Himachal Pradesh 3.5 0 4.34 0.3345 3.10 0.775 10. Jammu & Kashmir – – *** – *** – 11. Jharkhand 9.21 0 11.87 1.8830 6.70 0 12. Karnataka 38.37 32.54 19.19 4.7975 10.18 7.635 13. Kerala 16.11 4.48 18.59 0.4430 9.89 0 14. Madhya Pradesh 27.11 6.78 25.15 0.4430 13.01 3.2525 15. Maharashtra 47.11 0 36.24 0.5440 18.28 0 16. Manipur 9.55 0 4.10 0.9845 2.99 0 17. Meghalaya 3.75 0 3.29 2.1145 2.61 2.943 18. Mizoram 4.77 0 2.74 3.2531 2.36 0 19. Nagaland 10.74 17.03 3.57 0.3345 2.74 3.307 20. Odisha 15.6 3.90 13.91 0.4430 7.67 10.476 21. Punjab 16.42 0 11.18 0.4430 6.35 0 22. Rajasthan 31.26 13.53 21.18 0.5440 11.11 0 23. Sikkim 1.77 1.37 2.43 0.3345 2.21 2.21 24. Tamil Nadu 34.84 0 44.04 0.5440 21.99 0 25. Telangana 17.48 8.74 14.32 4.1240 7.86 5.895 26. Tripura 7.84 6.75 3.91 0.3345 2.91 0 27. Uttar Pradesh 63.19 32.02 56.61 0.5440 27.97 0 28. Uttarakhand 3.37 5.84 5.43 0.4430 3.64 1.82 29. West Bengal 28.9 0 23.49 0.5440 12.21 0 Sub-Total 521.10 158.39 437.78 31.0621 237.5 45.1785 Contingency Reserve, ^ 99.35 0.18 31.00 13.1835 Mega City ^ Policing 0.45 0.18 Misc. exp. 0.45 0.1770 Incentives for Police Reforms^ 124.00 Separate Project** 5.00 UTs NA 22.22*** 5.4470*** 12.9865*** 6.944*** Grand Total 620.45 (RE: 188.00) 158.57 620.45 (RE: 150.52) 36.6861 (=36.69) 264.12 (RE: 166.33) 52.3025*

^^Rs. 67.11 crore released to Assam (Rs. 59.30 crore) and Meghalaya (Rs. 7.81 crore) for South Asian Games.

*Released amount remained on the lower side due to unspent balances (lying with the States), which are required to be reduced to /below 50% of first installment of central share likely to be released to a state in a F.Y including corresponding State-Share.

** Greyhounds Training Centre in Andhra Pradesh.

*** From F.Y. 2022-23 onwards, the details of funds allocated and released to UTs are at Table No: II.

^Release/utilization of these funds is shown against relevant States.

Note

I.The figures of allocation and release for FY 2018-19 include funds released to the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) for supply of weaponry to the States.

II. Releases to States have varied vis-à-vis allocations. Where release is less than allocation, the same is on account of non-submission of Utilization Certificates (UCs) and where release exceeds allocation, the same is on account of releases made for Mega City Policing or/and supplementary releases or/and better performance incentives or/and incentives for police reforms

Table II Details of the funds allocated and released to UTs during the year 2022-23 and 2023-24 under the scheme of ‘Assistance to States and UTs for Modernization of Police’

(₹ in crore)

S.No. UTs 2022-23 2023-24 Allocation Release Allocation Release Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0.86 0.43 0.68 0.6345 Chandigarh 1.00 0.50 0.73 3.5775 Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 0.66 0.33 0.58 0.6245 Delhi 10.69 2.6725 5.52 0.5440 Jammu & Kashmir 6.65 0.00 3.53 0.3345 Ladakh 0.66 0.33 0.58 0.6245 Lakshadweep 0.58 0.29 0.54 0.6045 Puducherry 1.12 0.8945 0.82 0 Sub-Total 22.22 5.4470 12.98 6.944

Note: UTs have been included in the ASUMP Scheme w.e.f. F.Y 2021-22. However actual release to UTs could be done only from the F.Y 2022-23 onwards, since the cabinet approved continuation of the ASUMP Scheme vide its decision dated 19.01.2022 and guidelines of ASUMP Scheme were circulated to States/UTs on 08.08.2022.