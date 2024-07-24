Funds Disbursed to 18 States for Forensic Enhancements

Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) facilitates collection, updation and analysis of data related to crime and criminals. The implementation of the CCTNS Project was completed on March 31, 2018, and no funds have been released to States/UTs for the project since that date. The Scheme for Modernization of Forensic Capacities have been approved with a total financial outlay of ₹2080.5 crore for the period2021-22 to 2025-26.Under this Scheme, assistance is available to States/ Union Territories to develop high quality forensic science facilities for modernization of machinery and equipment including mobile forensic vans and facilitating availability of trained manpower in these laboratories through expansion of educational facilities for forensic science in the country. So far, funds to the tune of about ₹186.12 crore have been approved for 18 States/ Union Territories for the component of “Modernization/ Upgradation of Forensic Science Laboratories in States/ Union Territories” and ₹159.12 crore have been approved for 18 States/ Union Territories for the component of “Mobile Forensic Vans for all districts and State FSLs in the country” under the scheme. The details of the funds approved so far to the States/UTs under these two components is enclosed at Annexure I.
The Assistance to States & UTs for Modernization of Police (ASUMP) [erstwhile scheme of Modernization of State Police Forces (MPF)] scheme has been approved with an overall outlay of Rs. 4846 crore for a period of five years from 2021-22 to 2025-26. An amount of Rs. 247.56 crore has been released to States/UTs under the scheme during the period of 2021-2022 to 2023-2024. The released amount remained on the lower side due to substantial unspent balances of previous years lying with the State/UT Governments. The details of the funds allocated and released to the State/UT Governments under the scheme during the last three financial years (2021-2022 to 2023-2024) is enclosed at Annexure II.
ANNEXURE-I MENTIONED IN PART (a) and (b) IN REPLY TO RAJYA SABHA UN-STARRED QUESTION NO. 238 FOR ANSWER ON 24.07.2024 REGARDING CCTNS SCHEME
|S. No.
|States
|Approved Fund (₹ in crore) for Modernization/ Upgradation of Forensic Science Laboratories in States/ Union Territories
|No. of Mobile Forensic Vans approved
|Approved Fund (₹ in crore) for Mobile Forensic Vans for all districts and State FSLs in the country
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|0
|26
|16.9
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Assam
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bihar
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|0
|05
|3.25
|6
|Goa
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Gujarat
|8.27
|10
|5.00
|8
|Haryana
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|1.65
|06
|3.90
|10
|J&K
|21.117
|23
|14.95
|11
|Jharkhand
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Karnataka
|9.572
|32
|20.80
|13
|Kerala
|6.0482
|0
|0
|14
|Madhya Pradesh
|0
|57
|36.94
|15
|Maharashtra
|5.90
|0
|0
|16
|Manipur
|6.1651
|12
|7.80
|17
|Meghalaya
|3.00
|12
|7.80
|18
|Mizoram
|6.13
|0
|0
|19
|Nagaland
|8.2412
|0
|0
|20
|Odisha
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Punjab
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Rajasthan
|22.20
|0
|0
|23
|Sikkim
|0.80
|0
|0
|24
|Tamil Nadu
|26.72
|0
|0
|25
|Telangana
|10.4163
|29
|17.87
|26
|Tripura
|0
|5
|3.25
|27
|Uttar Pradesh
|42.25
|0
|0
|28
|Uttarakhand
|5.93
|06
|3.90
|29
|West Bengal
|0
|0
|0
|30
|A & N Islands
|0.60
|02
|1.30
|31
|Chandigarh
|0
|02
|1.30
|32
|DNH & DD
|0
|03
|1.95
|33
|Delhi (UT)
|0
|15
|9.72
|34
|Ladakh
|0
|01
|0.65
|35
|Lakshadweep
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Puducherry
|1.105
|03
|1.95
|Total
|186.1148
|249
|159.23
Note: It may be noted that projects have been approved for the States / UTs, however, funds have not been released in most of the cases as funds under this component would be released in a Just-in-Time manner upon receipt of request from the States / UTs to avoid parking of funds.
ANNEXURE-II MENTIONED IN PART (c) and (d) IN REPLY TO RAJYA SABHA UN-STARRED QUESTION NO. 238 FOR ANSWER ON 24.07.2024 REGARDING CCTNS SCHEME
Table I- State wise Funds released in last three years (FY 2021-2022 to FY 2023-2024) under the scheme for Assistance to States and UTs for Modernization of Police
(₹ in crore)
|S.
No.
|State
|2021-22
|2022-23
|2023-24
|Allocation
|Released
|Allocation
|Released
|Allocation
|Released
|1.
|Andhra Pradesh
|24.46
|0
|17.73
|0.4430
|9.47
|0
|2.
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3.92
|0
|3.26
|0.3345
|2.61
|0
|3.
|Assam
|26.4
|9.36
|11.64
|3.8565
|6.58
|0
|4.
|Bihar
|27.62
|0
|27.14
|0.4430
|13.94
|0
|5.
|Chhattisgarh
|9.72
|5.44
|11.01
|0.4430
|6.28
|0
|6.
|Goa
|1.03
|0.26
|2.79
|1.0245
|2.38
|0
|7.
|Gujarat
|25.58
|0
|26.67
|0.5440
|13.73
|6.865
|8.
|Haryana
|11.48
|10.35
|11.96
|0.5440
|6.73
|0
|9.
|Himachal Pradesh
|3.5
|0
|4.34
|0.3345
|3.10
|0.775
|10.
|Jammu & Kashmir
|–
|–
|***
|–
|***
|–
|11.
|Jharkhand
|9.21
|0
|11.87
|1.8830
|6.70
|0
|12.
|Karnataka
|38.37
|32.54
|19.19
|4.7975
|10.18
|7.635
|13.
|Kerala
|16.11
|4.48
|18.59
|0.4430
|9.89
|0
|14.
|Madhya Pradesh
|27.11
|6.78
|25.15
|0.4430
|13.01
|3.2525
|15.
|Maharashtra
|47.11
|0
|36.24
|0.5440
|18.28
|0
|16.
|Manipur
|9.55
|0
|4.10
|0.9845
|2.99
|0
|17.
|Meghalaya
|3.75
|0
|3.29
|2.1145
|2.61
|2.943
|18.
|Mizoram
|4.77
|0
|2.74
|3.2531
|2.36
|0
|19.
|Nagaland
|10.74
|17.03
|3.57
|0.3345
|2.74
|3.307
|20.
|Odisha
|15.6
|3.90
|13.91
|0.4430
|7.67
|10.476
|21.
|Punjab
|16.42
|0
|11.18
|0.4430
|6.35
|0
|22.
|Rajasthan
|31.26
|13.53
|21.18
|0.5440
|11.11
|0
|23.
|Sikkim
|1.77
|1.37
|2.43
|0.3345
|2.21
|2.21
|24.
|Tamil Nadu
|34.84
|0
|44.04
|0.5440
|21.99
|0
|25.
|Telangana
|17.48
|8.74
|14.32
|4.1240
|7.86
|5.895
|26.
|Tripura
|7.84
|6.75
|3.91
|0.3345
|2.91
|0
|27.
|Uttar Pradesh
|63.19
|32.02
|56.61
|0.5440
|27.97
|0
|28.
|Uttarakhand
|3.37
|5.84
|5.43
|0.4430
|3.64
|1.82
|29.
|West Bengal
|28.9
|0
|23.49
|0.5440
|12.21
|0
|Sub-Total
|521.10
|158.39
|437.78
|31.0621
|237.5
|45.1785
|Contingency Reserve, ^
|99.35
|
0.18
|31.00
|13.1835
|Mega City ^ Policing
|0.45
|
0.18
|Misc. exp.
|0.45
|0.1770
|Incentives for Police Reforms^
|124.00
|Separate Project**
|5.00
|UTs
|NA
|22.22***
|5.4470***
|12.9865***
|6.944***
|Grand Total
|620.45
(RE: 188.00)
|158.57
|620.45
(RE: 150.52)
|36.6861
(=36.69)
|264.12 (RE:
166.33)
|52.3025*
^^Rs. 67.11 crore released to Assam (Rs. 59.30 crore) and Meghalaya (Rs. 7.81 crore) for South Asian Games.
*Released amount remained on the lower side due to unspent balances (lying with the States), which are required to be reduced to /below 50% of first installment of central share likely to be released to a state in a F.Y including corresponding State-Share.
** Greyhounds Training Centre in Andhra Pradesh.
*** From F.Y. 2022-23 onwards, the details of funds allocated and released to UTs are at Table No: II.
^Release/utilization of these funds is shown against relevant States.
Note
I.The figures of allocation and release for FY 2018-19 include funds released to the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) for supply of weaponry to the States.
II. Releases to States have varied vis-à-vis allocations. Where release is less than allocation, the same is on account of non-submission of Utilization Certificates (UCs) and where release exceeds allocation, the same is on account of releases made for Mega City Policing or/and supplementary releases or/and better performance incentives or/and incentives for police reforms
Table II Details of the funds allocated and released to UTs during the year 2022-23 and 2023-24 under the scheme of ‘Assistance to States and UTs for Modernization of Police’
(₹ in crore)
|S.No.
|UTs
|2022-23
|2023-24
|Allocation
|Release
|Allocation
|Release
|
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|0.86
|0.43
|0.68
|0.6345
|
|Chandigarh
|1.00
|0.50
|0.73
|3.5775
|
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|0.66
|0.33
|0.58
|0.6245
|
|Delhi
|10.69
|2.6725
|5.52
|0.5440
|
|Jammu & Kashmir
|6.65
|0.00
|3.53
|0.3345
|
|Ladakh
|0.66
|0.33
|0.58
|0.6245
|
|Lakshadweep
|0.58
|0.29
|0.54
|0.6045
|
|Puducherry
|1.12
|0.8945
|0.82
|0
|Sub-Total
|22.22
|5.4470
|12.98
|6.944
Note: UTs have been included in the ASUMP Scheme w.e.f. F.Y 2021-22. However actual release to UTs could be done only from the F.Y 2022-23 onwards, since the cabinet approved continuation of the ASUMP Scheme vide its decision dated 19.01.2022 and guidelines of ASUMP Scheme were circulated to States/UTs on 08.08.2022.