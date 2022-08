Funds Allocated and Utilised Under National Clean Air Programme

New Delhi : National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), which was launched by the Ministry of Environment Forest &Climate Change (MoEF&CC) in January 2019, is a long-term, time-bound, national level strategy for prevention, control and abatement of air pollution. Under NCAP, it has been envisaged to achieve targets of 20 to 30 % reduction in Particulate Matter concentration by 2024 across the country.

Details of State/UT and city-wise allocation and utilisation of funds for FY 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-2022 are enclosed at Annexure I.

Fundsare released to cities to implement city action plans inter-alia cover air quality improvement measures, capacity building of local bodies and Information, Education & Communication activities (IEC).

Details of funds allocated to the non-attainment cities located in the states of North Eastern Region under NCAP since 2019 are at Annexure I.

Under NCAP, 132 cities have submitted the city action plans which have been approved. All cities have been funded through NCAP funding and/ or XVFC MPCCF air quality performance grant.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

