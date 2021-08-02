Fund Spent Under NGP

New Delhi : The Government of India releases funds to National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) for the implementation of the program. Thereafter, funds are released by NMCG to State Governments /State Programme Management Groups/CPSUs/ Other Executing Agencies. The actual releases by Government of India to NMCG from the Financial Year 2014-15 to Financial Year 2021-22 (up to 30th June, 2021), is Rs.10,792.02 crores. Out of this, the Releases/Disbursement by NMCG (up to 30th June, 2021), is Rs.10,248.46 crores. State-wise and year-wise funds released/expended by NMCG are annexed at Annexure-I.

The state-wise details of sanctioned projects and the expenditure incurred along with completed projects are annexed at Annexure-II.

There is improvement observed in the water quality of River Ganga over the last few years. Under the Namami Gange Programme, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) is carrying out the water quality monitoring of river Ganga in association with State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs). Water quality data was analyzed using statistical tool median which is simply a measure of central tendency. As per CPCB data for 2021(January to May), the observed water quality of river Ganga indicates that Dissolved Oxygen which is an indicator of river health has been found to be within acceptable limits of notified primary bathing water quality criteria and satisfactory to support the ecosystem of river across all seasons and also for almost entire stretch of river Ganga. As a result of multi sectoral interventions, as per comparison of median data of water quality parameters viz., Dissolved Oxygen (DO), Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Faecal Coliform (FC) of year 2014 and 2021(January to May), Dissolved Oxygen has improved at 40 locations, BOD at 41 locations and FC at 21 locations, respectively.

Under Namami Gange Programme, diverse set of interventions for cleaning and rejuvenation of river Ganga have been taken up. These includes pollution abatement activities including domestic sewage, industrial effluent, solid waste etc., River front Management, Aviral Dhara, Rural Sanitation, Afforestation, Biodiversity Conservation, Public Participation etc. A total of 346 projects are taken up at a sanctioned cost of Rs. 30,235 Cr and 158 such projects are completed.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.