New Delhi: Fuel Prices Hiked For First Time After 137 Days, LPG To Cost ₹ 50 More. Price of petrol & diesel in Delhi at Rs 96.21 per litre & Rs 87.47 per litre respectively today

Petrol & diesel prices per litre- Rs 110.82 & Rs 95.00 in Mumbai; Rs 105.51 & Rs 90.62 in Kolkata; Rs 102.16 & Rs 92.19 in Chennai respectively