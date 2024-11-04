FTII’s student film ‘Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know’ qualifies for Oscars in the Live Action Short Film Category

Film and Television Institute of India (FTII)’s student film “SUNFLOWERS WERE FIRST ONES TO KNOW” has qualified for the 2025 Oscars in the Live Action Short Film Category.

This short film has been directed by FTII student Chidananda S Naik and had earlier this year won the first Prize at the Cannes Film Festival’s La Cinef Selection, which led to global recognition for this Kannada- language project inspired by Indian folk stories and traditions.

The film, produced when Chidanand S. Naik was a student at FTII, showcases the expertise of a talented team, including Suraj Thakur (Cinematography), Manoj V (Editing) and Abhishek Kadam (Sound Design). The narrative is both poignant and profound, centering on an elderly woman who steals the village rooster, leading to a cessation of sunlight and resulting in turmoil within the community. In an effort to restore order, a prophecy is invoked, resulting in the exile of the woman’s family as they undertake a desperate mission to retrieve the rooster.

The La Cinef Jury at Cannes had commended the film for its illuminating storytelling and masterful direction, stating, “Une illumination qui, du fond de la nuit, brille par son humour et le sens de la mise en scène, le premier prix est attribué à Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know de Chidananda S. Naik” (“An illumination that, from the depths of the night, shines with humor and a keen sense of direction, the first prize is awarded to ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ by Chidananda S Naik.”)

Film director Chidananda S Naik remarked, “I have aspired to tell this story for as long as I can remember. Our goal was to recreate the experience of not merely hearing these stories but of genuinely living them—an experience I hope resonates with audiences around the globe.”

Filmed entirely at night, ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ immerses viewers in the heart of the Indian landscape, inviting them to engage with its unique culture and atmosphere. Shri Naik’s direction artfully combines traditional narrative elements with visuals that celebrate the beauty of the region, emphasizing the deep-rooted connections between people and the magic of their stories.

Having received acclaim on the festival circuit, including the Best Indian Competition award at the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival, ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ is now poised to compete alongside the world’s best short films. The campaign for Sunflowers will feature special screenings, press opportunities, and Q&A events, providing Academy members and audiences worldwide with a glimpse into the universal power of India’s storytelling traditions. Beyond its accolades, ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ serves as an invitation for viewers to engage with Indian culture and storytelling, illuminating the universal themes that resonate deeply with audiences globally.