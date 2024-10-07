FSSAI Holds Meeting with Rice Millers, Fortified Rice Kernel Manufacturers to Boost Food Safety Standards

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) convened a significant meeting with stakeholders from the Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK) manufacturing sector and rice millers in Hyderabad, today. The meeting was chaired by CEO Shri G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, with special guests including Sri D.S. Chauhan, Commissioner & Principal Secretary to the Government of Telangana, along with other prominent officials from the Food Safety and Consumer Affairs departments.

During the meeting, CEO FSSAI highlighted the importance of maintaining stringent standards for FRK and the necessary compliance mechanisms to be adhered to during the fortification process. He reiterated the mandate for third-party audits to be conducted by all FRK manufacturers; failure to comply with these regulations will result in consequences for non-compliance.

The government’s fortification program, aimed at addressing micronutrient deficiencies such as anaemia prevalent in the Indian population, was also discussed. As the national food regulator, FSSAI has established standards for FRK and FRK premixes to ensure quality, making it mandatory to conduct batch-wise testing.

Recently, the Prime Minister launched 109 high-yielding, nutritionally fortified varieties of crops. The significance of bioavailability in FRK was also emphasized. Currently, over 900 companies are involved in FRK manufacturing in India.

Concerns regarding recent non-compliance reports from various stakeholders were raised, particularly regarding manufacturing practices and record-keeping. Special Guest D.S. Chauhan, Commissioner & Principal Secretary to the Government of Telangana, underscored challenges in implementing rice fortification programs, such as contamination, adulteration, and hygiene issues. He noted the presence of duplicate products, particularly concerning rice and tea, while commending the high quality of Telangana rice.

Shri R.V. Karnan, Commissioner of Food Safety, advocated for district-level awareness programs and training sessions for manufacturers on Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). He also emphasized the necessity of identifying key locations within states to establish additional labs for testing FRK samples, which will ensure prompt corrective actions in line with Food Safety and Standards Regulations.

The meeting fostered interaction between dignitaries and stakeholders to discuss challenges faced in manufacturing, quality control, storage, and testing. Also, CEO FSSAI has ensured to address the major glitches faced by the FRK Manufacturers and Millers

In conclusion, the CEO of FSSAI reaffirmed the collective commitment of all stakeholders to prioritize food safety and work collaboratively towards ensuring safe and nutritious food for consumers across the country.

The event was attended by over 150 stakeholders, including representatives from international organizations such as Nutrition International, state officials, senior FSSAI officials, and members from the food and agriculture sectors.

FSSAI remains dedicated to exploring and implementing measures to enhance the food safety landscape throughout India.