FSSAI Addresses Key Regulatory & Testing Requirements at Capacity Building Workshop for Bhutanese SMEs

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) led awareness sessions on food import regulations and requirements at a four-day comprehensive capacity-building workshop hosted by the Indian Embassy in Bhutan from 29th July 2024 to 1st August 2024. The programme was inaugurated in the presence of Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bhutan Mr. Tshering Tobgay and Finance Minister Lyonpo Namgay Dorji. They personally met with the inter-ministerial experts from the Government of India and reviewed the topics extensively.

In a statement reflecting optimism about the initiative, the Bhutanese Prime Minister Shri Tobgay expressed confidence that the interaction would foster mutual understanding and trust between the two nations. He highlighted that this collaboration is expected to enhance trade and empower entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and farmers in Bhutan by helping them navigate the complex regulatory landscape and engage in formal trade with India. He also thanked the Indian Embassy for conducting the workshop.

FSSAI was an integral part of the Inter-Ministerial delegation at the workshop, with the objective of empowering Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and producers in Bhutan with crucial knowledge and skills to facilitate and enhance their agricultural exports to India. The workshop was organised through a concerted effort by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), in collaboration with key Indian governmental agencies, including Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, and FSSAI.

The workshop covered essential aspects of trade policy, regulations, and procedures, with a special focus on key agricultural products such as apples, oranges, potatoes, areca nuts, processed food items, and timber. Shri Manvesh Kumar, Director, Trade and International Cooperation Division, represented FSSAI at the workshop and made the participants aware about the food import procedure and the significant intricacies of regulatory and testing requirements.

Recently, India and Bhutan took a significant step to strengthen bilateral ties in food and agricultural product trade by signing an agreement between the Bhutan Food and Drug Authority (BFDA) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). This agreement aimed to ensure that Bhutanese food and agricultural exports meet safety standards of India, eliminating the need for double inspection and reducing compliance costs for Bhutanese businesses.

The programme was held across several locations in Bhutan, including Thimphu, Phuentsholing, Gelephu, and Samdrup Jongkhar.