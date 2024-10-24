From Nuisance to Nature’s Gift: Water Hyacinth as a Sustainable Green Solution

The recently concluded MoHUA-led Swachhata Hi Sewa campaign under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban gained strong traction across the nation, with the Northeastern States leading the charge in improving health and sanitation, especially as the festive season approached. These States are taking innovative steps to promote circular economy, prioritizing swachhata through a variety of proactive initiatives. Water hyacinth is a non-native aquatic plant that has become widespread in India. It features attractive purple flowers. However, despite its aesthetic appeal, water hyacinth has become a problematic weed, overcrowding freshwater bodies such as rivers, ponds, and lakes. Its overgrowth hampers activities like fishing, transportation and recreation, making these water sources less viable.

A small group of women in flood-prone Borchila village, located in central Assam’s Morigaon district, embarked on a mission to transform the abundant water hyacinth, a pervasive freshwater weed, into beautiful handicrafts, creating wealth out of waste. Their vision was clear. They aspired to create a life of dignity and purpose. Each of them, now make at least Rs. 10,000 per month. The initiative, which is part of Assam State Rural Livelihood Misson (ASRLM), not only gave them an opportunity to become self-reliant, but also put an endo their financial struggles.

As 60 determined women sought to transform their futures through hard work, they faced financial constraints in acquiring raw materials. Fortunately, the abundant water hyacinth found in the nearby Sonai River became a hidden blessing. Locally known as ‘pani meteka’ this species is prevalent in Assam, celebrated for its rich biodiversity, but often seen as a weed due to its rapid growth that clogs slow-moving waterways. Recognizing its potential, they implemented a program to harness this aquatic plant for crafting useful products in the State’s flood-prone regions.

In the heart of Assam lies Deepor Beel, the State’s only Ramsar site, where sprawling mats of water hyacinth threaten the ecosystem. Two passionate youths from Guwahati, Rupankar Bhattacharjee and Aniket Dhar, saw an opportunity amidst the challenge. Recognized for their innovative approach, they developed Kumbhi Kagaz, a venture dedicated to crafting 100% biodegradable, blot-free, and chemical-free handmade paper from the invasive meteka plant. Their journey, marked by a commitment to learning and adaptation, culminated in winning the Zero Waste Cities Challenge, which seeks to empower entrepreneurs who can transform waste into eco-friendly solutions while fostering green employment. Nearly 40 women are employed in the Kumbhi Kagaz initiative.

The inspiring journeys of the women in Borchila village and the innovators Rupankar and Aniket show how water hyacinth can be transformed from weed to wealth. By creating eco-friendly products and sustainable paper, they not only uplift their own communities but also promote environmental sustainability.