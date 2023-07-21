From 2017-18 to 2021-22, an expenditure of `1.08 lakh crore was incurred on Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh works

Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK) was created in 2017-18 for execution of assessed safety works with a corpus of `1 lakh crore over a period of 5 years. The projects taken up under this fund relate to track renewal, bridges, signalling, rolling stock, training and amenities for safety critical staff. RRSK works are to be funded from Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) and Railways revenues/resources including mobilisation of resources through Extra Budgetary Resources (EBR), as per Ministry of Finance guidelines on RRSK. From 2017-18 till 2021-22 an expenditure of `1.08 lakh crore was incurred on RRSK works. Details of expenditure incurred is appended as Appendix-I.



Railway Safety Fund (RSF) was created in 2001-02 initially to fund works relating to Level Crossing and Road Over Bridge & Road Under Bridge. Its scope has subsequently been expanded for capital expenditure on other safety works also.



During last five years, Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK) and Railway Safety Fund (RSF) have been operated for expenditure on safety related works. Apart from this Capital Expenditure from Gross Budgetary Support, DRF and DF is made on safety related works. Between FY 2014-15 and FY 2022-23 the total expenditure and BE for FY 2023-24 amounts to ` 1.78 lakh crores on safety related plan heads. Details are appended as Appendix-II. This amount is about 2.5 times the amount spent on safety related plan heads during FY 2004-05 to FY 2013-14 (` 70,274 crore).



Funds are provided project-wise which may fall in multiple zones/divisions, hence, zone-wise expenditure on safety works is appended as Appendix-III.



Safety critical staff like drivers keep continuous watch on track and signals. This involves standing. Therefore, the quality of rest after duty hours is very important. To have loco pilots/assistant loco pilots well rested before the next duty, amenities like foot massager, yoga mats, fitness facilities, kitchen utensils were recommended for running rooms, in the technical report submitted by Centre for Advance Maintenance Technology (CAMTECH) in 2013. Laptops and computers were also provided for safety related Track Management System application besides training of safety manpower. Hence, the expenditures were based on set guidelines for procurement of up gradation of running room and training staff etc. directly related with safety of train running.



C&AG in its performance audit report No 22 of 2022 on “Derailment in Indian Railways” has observed that some of the expenditure booked to RRSK was in non-priority items. Railways has replied to the audit observation in the Action Taken Note, stating that these expenditures are covered by policy letters and technical report of CAMTECH on Running Room Facilities. Accordingly, required expenditure on equipment and gear for safety critical staff has been booked to RRSK on some Railways.