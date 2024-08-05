Freshwater Lakes Identified for Eco-Tourism Development by Government

Central Financial Assistance (CFA) has been extended to various State Governments/Union Territory Administrations under various schemes of the Ministry for development of tourism infrastructure in destinations including Ecotourism destinations. The CFA is extended according to admissible guidelines and based on proposals received from the State and UT governments. Ministry has identified Eco Circuit as one of the thematic circuits under its Swadesh Darshan Scheme and the details of projects sanctioned under this circuit are given at Annexure.

The Ministry of Tourism promotes India in a holistic manner, through various initiatives. As part of on-going activities; promotion of Ecotourism in all States/Union Territories, is also taken up. The Ministry of Tourism also regularly promotes Ecotourism through its website and social media promotions.

In order to provide impetus for development of Ecotourism in the country, Ministry of Tourism has formulated a National Strategy for Development of Ecotourism.

This information was given by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

ANNEXURE

PROJECTS SANCTIONED UNDER RURAL CIRCUIT OF SWADESH DARSHAN SCHEME

(Rs. in crore)