Freshwater Lakes Identified for Eco-Tourism Development by Government

Central Financial Assistance (CFA) has been extended to various State Governments/Union Territory Administrations under various schemes of the Ministry for development of tourism infrastructure in destinations including Ecotourism destinations. The CFA is extended according to admissible guidelines and based on proposals received from the State and UT governments. Ministry has identified Eco Circuit as one of the thematic circuits under its Swadesh Darshan Scheme and the details of projects sanctioned under this circuit are given at Annexure.
The Ministry of Tourism promotes India in a holistic manner, through various initiatives. As part of on-going activities; promotion of Ecotourism in all States/Union Territories, is also taken up. The Ministry of Tourism also regularly promotes Ecotourism through its website and social media promotions.
In order to provide impetus for development of Ecotourism in the country, Ministry of Tourism has formulated a National Strategy for Development of Ecotourism.
This information was given by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.
ANNEXURE
PROJECTS SANCTIONED UNDER RURAL CIRCUIT OF SWADESH DARSHAN SCHEME
(Rs. in crore)
|S. No.
|Name of State
|Year
|Project Name
|Amount Sanctioned
|Amount Released
|1.
|Uttarakhand
|(2015-16)
|Integrated Development of Eco-Tourism, Adventure Sports, and Associated Tourism Related Infrastructure for Development of Tehri Lake & Surroundings as New Destination-District Tehri
|69.17
|69.17
|2.
|Telangana
|(2015-16)
|Development of Circuit in Mahaboobnagar districts (Somasila, Singotam, Kadalaivanam, Akkamahadevi, Egalanpanta, Farahabad, Uma Maheshwaram, Mallelatheertham)
|91.62
|91.25
|3.
|Kerala
|(2015-16)
|Development of Pathanamthitta- Gavi- Vagamon- Thekkady.
|64.08
|64.08
|4.
|Mizoram
|(2016-17)
|Development of Eco-Adventure Circuit at Aizawl -Rawpuichhip – Khawhphawp – Lengpui – -Chatlang- Sakawrhmuituaitlang – Muthee – Beratlawng -Tuirial Airfield – Hmuifang
|66.37
|53.09
|5.
|Madhya Pradesh
|(2017-18)
|Development of Gandhisagar Dam- Mandleshwar Dam- Omkareshwar Dam- Indira Sagar Dam- Tawa Dam- Bargi Dam- Bheda Ghat- Bansagar Dam- Ken River
|93.76
|93.59
|6.
|Jharkhand
|(2018-19)
|Development of Eco Tourism circuit: Dalma- Betla National park- Mirchaiya- Netarhat
|30.44
|28.04
|Total
|415.44
|399.22