French Open: Bopanna-Middelkoop advance into quarter-finals; Sania Mirza-Lucie Hradecka to play in pre-quarterfinals

Paris: In French Open Tennis, Indian Tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop advanced to the men’s doubles quarter-finals beating the reigning Olympic champions, Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić in Paris, yesterday.

Bopanna and Middelkoop produced beat second seeded pair 6-7, 7-6, 7-6 in the third round. They will now play Briton Lloyd Glasspool and Finland’s Harri Heliovaara in the last 16.

Later, Bopanna combined with Slovenia’s Andreja Klepac to make a wining start to the mixed doubles event with an easy 6-1, 6-4 victory over America’s Asia Muhammad and Britain’s Lloyd Glasspool. Today the duo take on Gonzalo Escobar and Lucie Hradecka in the second round.

In women’s doubles, Tenth seeds Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka defeated the unseeded all-Slovenian duo of Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek 6-3, 6-4 in the second round. The Indo-Czech pair will face eighth-seeded all-American duo of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in the pre-quarterfinals today.

In men’s singles, world no. 2 Daniil Medvedev continued his impressive form as he beat Serbian 28th seed, Miomir Kecmanovic to reach the fourth round 6-2, 6-4, 6-2. The Russian faces Croat Marin Cilic in the last 16, who defeated French wild-card entry Gilles Simon 6-0, 6-3, 6-2, next.

World No. 4, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Mikael Ymer of Sweden 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 to make it four consecutive fourth-round appearances at the clay-court Grand Slam. Tsitsipas will meet Denmark’s Holger Rune or local hope Hugo Gaston for a place in the quarter-finals.

In women’s singles, top-ranked Iga Swiatek defeated Danka Kovinic 6-3, 7-5 to enter the fourth round. This was her 31st consecutive win, the longest in women’s tennis since Serena Williams won 34 in a row in 2013. Swiatek will next meet Zheng Qinwen, who became the fourth Chinese woman to reach the fourth round.

Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania, Veronika Kudermetova of Russia and Camila Giorgi of Italy also entered the fourth round in women’s singles.