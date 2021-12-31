Freedom2Walk & Cycle Challenges for City Leaders & Citizens

New Delhi : As part of ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM) celebrations, Smart Cities Mission of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is launching two unique national level challenges between 1st to 26th January 2022, viz. “Freedom 2 Walk & Cycle Challenge for City Leaders”, and “Inter-City Freedom 2 Walk & Cycle Challenge for Citizens”. The challenges aim to build on the successful nationwide campaign titled “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav- Freedom 2 Walk & Cycle” that was held between October 1-3, 2021. During this event, 100 Smart Cities had actively hosted over 220+ events, to promote walking and cycling. The events ranged from activities to empower women & children to walk, run and cycle, to bring more pedestrians and cyclists to the streets, testing temporary interventions and more.

The events will build on the momentum of the earlier event, with the intent to develop long-term behavioral change in citizens towards taking up walking and cycling and to make city leaders as walking and cycling champions in each city. 75 cities have registered so far for the Inter-City Citizen’s Challenge. 65 cities and 232 leaders, comprising Commissioners, Additional/Joint/Deputy Commissioners, Smart City CEOs and Key SPV Officials, have signed up so far for the City Leaders campaign.

During the 3 weeks running up to 26 January, 2022, the participants will be required to track their walk, run & cycle activities daily and the best performing cities will be awarded at the end of the challenge. Citizens interested to join the Freedom 2 Walk & Cycle Inter-City Challenge can register for their respective city through the website: https://www.allforsport.in/challenges or through the registration links shared by the official social media handle of the city ULBs.

“I have started cycling more often to work and for recreation over the last couple of years. Not only have I become more physically and mentally fit, it has given me a different perspective towards looking at the city and its needs. Cycling is a humble yet, very powerful tool that can transform the cities we live in. I urge all city leaders to experience their cities through walk and cycle and become champions who inspire others”

– Kunal Kumar, Joint Secretary, Smart Cities Mission, MoHUA

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is an embodiment of all that is progressive about India’s socio-cultural, political, and economic identity. The official journey of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” commenced on 12th March 2021 which starts a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of Independence and will end post a year on 15th August 2022.

MoHUA is organizing a series of events under the clarion call of AKAM to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence. As part of this initiative, a two-day Conference on the theme- “Smart Cities, Smart Urbanization” is being organized by MoHUA on 4-5 February 2022 in Surat, Gujarat. These will be preceded by celebration of AKAM through activities organized by MoHUA from 1-31st January 2022 reflecting one or more of five themes namely Freedom Struggle, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected]