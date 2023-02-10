‘Free Diagnostics Service Initiative’ (FDSI) programme under National Health Mission launched with aim to provide accessible and affordable pathological and radiological diagnostics services closer to the community

Under National Health Mission financial support is provided to States / UTs for provision of free essential medicines in public health facilities based on the requirements posed by States/UTs in their Programme Implementation Plans (PIPs) within their overall resource envelope. Ministry has recommended facility wise Essential Drugs List (EDL) to be made available at the public healthcare facilities to ensure widespread access to essential medicines. Number of medicines recommended at various facilities are given below. However, States have the flexibility to add more.

Sr. No. Name of Facility No. of essential Medicine 1 DH 375 2 SDH 311 3 CHC 299 4 HWC-PHC 171 5 HWC-Sub Centre 105

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India supports ‘Free Diagnostics Service Initiative’ (FDSI) programme under National Health Mission. The programme was launched with the aim to provide accessible and affordable pathological and radiological diagnostics services closer to the community which in turn reduces the Out-of-Pocket Expenditure (OOPE). Diagnostics services provided at the health & wellness centres are given as below:

Sr. No. Name of Facilities No. of Diagnostics 1 DHs 134 2 SDHs 111 3 CHCs 97 4 HWC-PHC 63 5 HWC-Sub Centre 14

Various steps have been taken by Government of India to increase the outpatients in Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centre (AB-HWCs) are as under:

The expanded package comprising 12 services are aimed to be provided by AB-HWCs includes screening, prevention, control and management of non-communicable diseases, care for common eye and ENT problems, basic oral health care, elderly and palliative health care services, emergency medical services and screening and basic management of mental health ailments.

Number of essential medicines and essential diagnostics at AB-HWCs have been increased.

HWCs are connected through E-Sanjeevani Tele-Consultation to provide specialist consultation in case of need.

AB-HWCs ensure continuity of care through appropriate referrals and optimal home and community follow-up.

Wellness-related activities like Yoga, Zumba, and Meditation, 42 annual health calendar days are celebrated by each AB-HWC.

Community platforms like Village Health Sanitation & Nutrition Committee and Mahila Arogya Samiti and facility-based platforms like Jan Arogya Samitis are instrumental in raising awareness of National Health Programs and health initiatives.

Block Health Melas and Melas at AB-HWCs are conducted to create awareness among thousands of people desiring to avail quality healthcare services.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.