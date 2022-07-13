Free Covid Booster dose for all, is a praiseworthy Decision Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan thanks Prime Minister Shri Modi

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tagged the decision of free booster dose protection against Covid as. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the praiseworthy of administering free booster doses against Covid-19.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Modi deserves congratulations for this decision in the interest of the public. It is worthmentioning that free booster dose to be administered to citizens above 18 years of age has been made free for the next 75 days to protect against Covid-19. This arrangement will be effective from July 15. It is noteworthy that the central government has also recently decided to change the period of booster dose from 9 months to 6 months.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Modi, who is always dedicated for welfare of the people of the nation, had also decided to get the first and second doses of the vaccine free of cost for the protection of citizens against Covid-19. Earlier, he provided proper cooperation and guidance to the states for treatment and other arrangements related to Covid.

It may be mention that in the last two and a half years of the impact of Covid, the Prime Minister has also done the work of keeping up the morale of the citizens of the nation. With the benefits from the recent decision of the Union Cabinet, there will be no fear of Corona pandemic. All citizens will experience complete security.