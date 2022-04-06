Free Competitive Coaching Programme ‘Sudakshya’ Center inaugurated at Koira Block in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: The Free pre recruitment coaching initiative ‘Sudakshya’ run by the District Administration Sundargarh is expanded with the launch of a new centre at Koira block on wednesday. MLA Bonai Laxman Munda and Collector Sundargarh Nikhil Pavan Kalyan graced the launch event. The centre, set up at the Koira College premises, becomes the fourth such facility in the district.

“It’s been a year since three Sudakshya centers are operational in the district. Many candidates skilled at this short term job readiness programme have secured employment at different organizations. Thus the initiative has been instrumental in fulfilling the career dreams of many educated youth from the mining, SC/ST and underprivileged families”, informs the Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan.

Speaking at the occasion, MLA Bonai Laxman Munda appreciated the efforts of Sundargarh administration for establishing the new center at Koira. “Youth from a mining affected area like Koira shall immensely benefit from the programme. This initiative will help transform the future of many families from this area”, he narrates.

Sub Collector Bonai Pradeep Dang, Block Chairman Koira Suresh Kumar Naik, Zilla Parishad members Sushila Panda and Ashok Kumar Naik, Sarpanch Koira GP Hrushikesh Dehuri, Koira Tehsildar DS Subhadarshi Joshi, BDO Koira Pallabi Rani Raj, senior officials from DMF, and Chairman Niyatee Foundation Nirmal Kumar Panda and CEO Itishree Panda attended the Sudakshya centre inauguration.

Under ‘Sudakshya’ programme, supported by District Mineral Foundation DMF Sundargarh, the administration had initially operationlised three centres at Sundargarh, Rourkela and Bonai. +2 and +3 pass outs in the district are inducted to this 3 month free residential coaching programme through a selection process. Candidates are also provided with free books and study material, uniform, food, library facilities.

The programme offers specialized coaching for Banking & Insurance, Staff Selection, Railway, Army, Air force, Navy, Odisha Police, Para Military Forces etc. Subjects like Maths & Reasoning, General Awareness, Computer skills, Communication & Personality Development are taught making the candidates ready for a job. Physical fitness training is an added feature for aspirants of Military, Para Military and Police jobs. Niyatee Foundation is the partnering agency appointed by the district administration for this skill programme.