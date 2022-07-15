Fraud claims by ‘National Rural Development Mission’, Ministry of Rural Development cautions public against recruitment purportedly in the name of the Ministry

New Delhi : The Ministry of Rural Development wishes to draw attention of the general public to fraudulent claims by an organization purportedly carrying out recruitment in the name of the Ministry.

The National Rural Development Mission-NRDM (nrdm.in), claiming to have its office at National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), NDCC-II, 7th Floor, Jai Singh Road New Delhi – 110001, and alternate operational address as 12, Lodhi Road, 110003 and contact number 8375999665, does not work under the purview of Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), Government of India, as claimed.

General public at large is hereby warned that any recruitment activities undertaken by National Rural Development Mission-NRDM (nrdm.in) perpetrated purportedly in the name of this Ministry, and/or its officials may be considered fraudulent and do not have any endorsement.

The MoRD does not charge any fee at any stage of its recruitment process or other fee, or request information on applicants bank accounts.