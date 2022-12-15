SportsTop News

France storms into final of #FIFAWorldCup as #TheoHernandez and #RandalKoloMuani’s goals helped them to beat #Morocco 2-0 in 2nd semi-final

Defending champion France defeats Morocco 2-0, in semifinals. To play finals against Argentina on Sunday. France storms into final as  Theo Hernandez and  Randal KoloMuani’s goals helped them beat  Morocco 2-0 in 2nd semi-final at Al Bayt Stadium. France will meet  Lionel Messi’s Argentina in final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday. #Argentina stormed into the final after beating Croatia 3-0 in the first semi-final Tuesday night.  In defeating Morocco, France became the first nation in more than two decades to qualify for consecutive finals in the  FIFA World Cup.

