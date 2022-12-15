France storms into final of #FIFAWorldCup as #TheoHernandez and #RandalKoloMuani’s goals helped them to beat #Morocco 2-0 in 2nd semi-final

Defending champion France defeats Morocco 2-0, in semifinals. To play finals against Argentina on Sunday. France storms into final as Theo Hernandez and Randal KoloMuani’s goals helped them beat Morocco 2-0 in 2nd semi-final at Al Bayt Stadium. France will meet Lionel Messi’s Argentina in final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday. #Argentina stormed into the final after beating Croatia 3-0 in the first semi-final Tuesday night. In defeating Morocco, France became the first nation in more than two decades to qualify for consecutive finals in the FIFA World Cup.