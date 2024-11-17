Fourth Evening of 35th PECUC Sisumela

Tribute to Legendary Music Director, Singer & Lyricist Akshaya Mohanty by children

Bhubaneswar : The 35th PECUC Sisumela’s “Pilanka Akhaya” celebration lit up Ekamrahat Amphitheatre tonight as children paid tribute to the legendary Odia music icon, Akshaya Mohanty. Marking the 22nd anniversary of his legacy, the young voices filled the air with his timeless melodies, creating a heartfelt homage to the late singer, lyricist, and music director.

Singer of the young generation Ms. Sidhishna Bindhani awarded with prestigious Pilanka Akshaya Samman 2024.

Ekamrahat reverberate with songs like like Bhasa Megha Muje.., He Faguna Tume.., Fulei Rani Saja Fula.., Mayabini Bana Jyochhana…, E E E Alo Alo Mani…, Nida Eka Phula Bana.., Sabi Sabi Tuta Ta.., Jhumi Jhumi Ase Rati…, Daria Kule Basi Daria Separiru…, Phur Kina Udigala Bani…, Punyara Nadi Tire…Shikari Shikari…He Phaguna tume etc. The singers were Saswati Narayani Acharya, Dibyendu Mohapatra, Sidhishna Bindhani, Deeshna Divyanshi Sahoo, Debanshu Sahoo, Aradhya Das, Pratyush Pradhan, Sai Shri Pradhan, Anishka Nayak, Anwesha Khuntia & Srihansish Moharana. They were assisted in musical instrument by Sarat Kumar Pani, Siba Narayan Mohanty, Kishore Kumar Nayak & Rakesh Kumar Jena. The prizes were given to the winners of song competition. Today’s programme was organized by PECUC in joint collaboration with Rotary Club Bhubaneswar Unique.

Eminent singer and Chief Guest Sri Debasish Mohapatra appreciated this initiative of PECUC showed his willingness to join this programme again in future. Eminent singer Sri Laxmikant Palit, & Ms. Bandita Das, were also spoke on this occasion. Other notable personalities like, Ashok Kumar Pradhan, Senior Jounalist, Times of India, Rotarian Dibyaranjan Dash, President and CEO, Herbage Herbals and Rotary Unique Bhubaneswar, Jatindra Dash, Senior Journalist, Rupak Mohaptra, DPM, NRHM were also present on this occasion.

Dr. Minakshi Panda, Chairman, PECUC, Mr. Ranjan Kumar Mohanty, Secretary PECUC, Mrs. Anuradha Mohanty, Executive Director, PECUC, also spoke on the occasion. Ratna Dash, Alpana Dash etc. of PECUC facilitated the programme. The special programme was anchored by Arushi Adwika, & Harshali Dora,