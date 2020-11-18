Fourth edition of National Media Conclave will kick off virtually this time on November 21

Bhubaneswar: The stage is set for the fourth edition of National Media Conclave (NMC), eastern India’s biggest and most stimulating platform, to mark the 121st birth anniversary of former Chief Minister of Odisha Dr Harekrushna Mahtab and remember his journalistic works. The two-day conclave that has established itself as the most awaited and celebrated event in the media academic realm will kick off virtually this time on November 21 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As has been its speciality, the ‘Media Mahakumbh’ this year too will present an electrifying conglomeration of the country’s top academicians, policy makers, media luminaries and communication experts to debate on the theme ‘Communication for Social Change’. The mega scholastic meet will highlight the core issues relating to participatory media, horizontal communication such as stakeholder dialogue and consultation and bottom-up community media and gender relations, said conclave chairman and Director of IMS Prof. Upendra Padhi in a press statement on Wednesday.

The conclave being organised by Institute of Media Studies (IMS) under Utkal University will be inaugurated virtually by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan in presence of Member of Lok Sabha and Editor of Prajatantra Bhartruhari Mahtab, Director of CEC Prof. Jagat Bhushan Nadda, Vice-Chancellor of MGM University Prof. Dr Sudhir Gavhane, Vice-chancellor of Utkal University Prof. Soumendra Mohan Patnaik, Vice-Chancellor of Haridev Joshi University of Journalism & Mass Communication, Jaipur Prof. Om Prakash Thanvi, Vice-Chancellor of Kushabhau Thakre University of Journalism & Mass Communication, Raipur Prof. Baldev Sharma, Pro Vice Chancellor of Adamas University, West Bengal Prof. Ujjwal K Chowdhury and Professor of Eminence, Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Tezpur Central University Dr. Sunil Kanta Behera.

The inaugural day’s schedule includes three plenary sessions on different issues on communication. Founding Director of Centre for Culture, Media and Governance of Jamia Millia Islamia, Prof. Biswajit Das, Senior Professor of Communication & UNESCO Chair on Community Media, University of Hyderabad Prof. Vinod Pavarala, Professor of Communication and Performance, Department of Communication, California State University, USA Prof. Devendra Sharma, Professor and Head, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Gujarat University Prof. Sonal Pandya; and Professor and Dean of DME Media School, Noida Dr. Ambrish Saxena will have a debate on Participatory Communication and Participatory Media ‘ in the first plenary session. Associate Professor and HoD, UIMS, Chandigarh University Dr. Fakir Mohan Nahak will moderate the session.

The second panel discussion will witness Professor, Dept. of Communication and Journalism, University of Mysore, Mysore Prof. N. Usharani, Advisor (Communication & Development), Mudra Institute of Communication, Ahmedabad Prof. Arbind Sinha, Course Director in the Department of English Journalism at IIMC, New Delhi Prof Surbhi Dahiya and Head of Press & Communication, British Deputy High Commission, Kolkata Amit Sengupta who will speak on ‘Cross cultural dialogue: The Shared Awareness’ focusing on ‘Gender Relations: Promoting Equality and Equity’. Senior Lecturer, School of Communication, Journalism and Marketing, Massey University, New Zealand Dr. Debalina Dutta will moderate the session.

Similarly, retired Professor of University of Hyderabad and Pro Vice-Chancellor of Central University, Tamilnadu Prof. B P Sanjay, Professor of Department of New Media, School of Journalism, Mass Communication and New Media, Central University, Himachal Pradesh, Prof. Pradeep Nair, Advisor of Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi Prof. Ashok Ogra; and Professor & Head, Dept. of Mass Communication & Journalism, Tejpur University, Assam Prof. Dr. Joya Chakraborty, will deliberate on ‘Communication Technologies and Social Change’ and ‘Communication Sustainability: The SDGs’. Assistant Professor, School of Media Communication & Fashion, Adamas University, Noveena Chakravorty will moderate the session.

The second or closing day will see one panel discussion along with four parallel sessions where more than 100 academicians and scholars will read out their research papers.

Retd. Professor of Journalism and Communication, University of Madras Prof. Gopalan Ravindran, Professor of Centre for Journalism & Mass Communication, Visva-Bharati University, West Bengal Prof. Biplab Loha Chowdhury, Associate Professor & Head, Dept. of Communication & Journalism, Gauhati University Prof. Ankuran Dutta and Professor of Department of Communication, University of Hyderabad Prof. Kanchan K. Malik will address the fourth plenary session on ‘Social Movements and Advocacy’ and ‘Role of Information, Media and Civil Society’. Assistant Professor of Journalism & Mass Communication, Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow Dr Tanu Dang will moderate it.

The conclave will customarily conclude with Director of Dr. Ambedkar Foundation, New Delhi Dr. Debendra Prasad Majhi taking the stage to grace the valedictory ceremony. Vice Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Bhopal Prof. K. G. Suresh, senior journalist of DD News, Kolkata Snehasis Sur, Professor of Communication, Bengaluru University Dr. Ravi B. K. and Assistant Professor of Health Science, Indiana University, Kokomo Prof. Lalatendu Acharya will join the closing ceremony. Noted media educator and teacher trainer of Kolkata Debabani Mukherjee will moderate the session.

The entire conclave will be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube pages of the conclave. Around 800 research scholars, academicians and students from various universities will join the event virtually, Prof. Padhi said.

Related

comments