Four top archers from the Tata Archery Academy shine in the Stage 1 of Archery World Cup 2021 held in Guatemala

Jamshedpur: The Indian archery team, which competed in an international event after a gap of two years, has come up trumps at the World Cup. The team has brought laurels to the country and also made Tata Archery Academy proud by winning three gold and one bronze medal in stage 1 of the Archery World Cup 2021, held in Guatemala City in South America. This was also India’s best-ever performance in an Archery World Cup.

Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari, cadets of Tata Archery Academy (TAA), along with TAA ex-cadet Deepika Kumari won gold medal in the Recurve Women Team category. Ankita Bhakat and TAA ex-cadet Atanu Das won bronze in the Recurve Mixed Team category. Senior archers and star couple Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das won individual gold medals in Recurve Women and Recurve Men category respectively. These splendid performances are a true reflection of 25 glorious years of Tata Archery Academy and its relentless pursuit of excellence. The Academy has produced some of the finest archers of world repute and will continue to nurture and shape generations of archers in times to come.

Congratulating the archers for their performance, Chanakya Chaudhary, VP Corporate Services, Tata Steel, said: “Kudos to the Tata Archery Academy cadets and ex-cadets – Ankita Bhakat, Komalika Bari, Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das for bringing glory to the country. It’s a proud moment for the entire archery fraternity, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), Sports Authority of India (SAI), Archery Association of India (AAI) and Tata Group. This performance is testimony to our efforts towards nurturing homegrown talent and creating archers of tomorrow. Our coaches at the Tata Archery Academy have constantly guided and encouraged the players even during the pandemic, thus ensuring high confidence levels of the players and enabled them to pursue competition in full spirit. I wish the archers the very best for future endeavours.”

Coming in the Olympic year, the performance bodes well for India’s Olympic dreams of being high up in the medals tally, winning many more medals and helping put up India’s best-ever performance in the Olympics.

Sports is a way of life and has been integral to Tata Steel’s philosophy of nation building. In India, Tata Steel as a corporate, spearheads the promotion of sports through its relentless and constant encouragement to professional sportspersons, amateurs, and its own employees to pursue sports and excel. Tata Steel has been consistently involved in creating and nurturing professional sportspersons through its academies and grassroots feeder centres. The Company’s commitment to Sports is manifested through separate departments for football, archery, athletics and more. Over time, an impressive array of infrastructure, matching international standards to support sports, have been built.