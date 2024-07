Four Royal Bengal Tigers (RBTs) are set to be brought to Sambalpur Zoo from various zoos across the country, approved by the Central Zoo Authority and following a proposal by the Forest Department. Concurrently, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has permitted the transfer of four RBTs to the Debrigarh Tiger Sanctuary. Today, the relocation process began with 12 Chitra deer transferred from Sambalpur Zoo to Dibrugarh Sanctuary, part of a phased transfer of 115 cheetah deer.