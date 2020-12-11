Bhubaneswar: Four more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours; Toll mounts to 1,798.

Demise of four numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 35-year-old male of Baragarh district.

2. A 73-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension & CVA.

3. A 70-year-old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

4.A 70-year-old male of Malkangiri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Melitus, Diabetic Nephropathy, Hypertension, Chronic Obstructive Airway Disease & Cerebro Vascular Accident.

Related

comments