New Delhi : Four more wetlands from India get recognition from the Ramsar Secretariat as Ramsar sites. These sites are Thol and Wadhwana from Gujarat and Sultanpur and Bhindawas from Haryana. Informing this in a tweet message, Union Environment Minister, Shri Bhupender Yadav expressed happiness and stated that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special concern for the environment which has led to overall improvement in how India cares for its wetlands.

