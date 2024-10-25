Four Fatalities Reported in Jammu and Kashmir Attack: Two Soldiers Succumb to Injuries

Two soldiers injured in Thursday’s terror attack in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, have died, raising the death toll to four. The ambush occurred near Bota Pathri, targeting an Army vehicle and resulting in two Army porters’ deaths and injuries to another porter and a soldier.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack, highlighting rising violence in the Valley. Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also expressed her disapproval, while BJP’s Ravinder Raina blamed Pakistan for the unrest. This incident follows a recent surge in terror attacks, including the killing of six laborers and a doctor in Ganderbal.