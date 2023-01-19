Foundation stone laid for Trauma Care Centre at AM/NS India’s Pellet Plant at Paradeep

Paradeep : The ground-breaking ceremony for a 10 bedded Trauma Care Centre by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) has been held in the premises of its Paradeep Pellet plant. Present on the occasion were Sri Suresha G, Executive Director, Odisha Operations, AM/NS India, Dr Ajit Jena, Chief Medical Officer, Sri Ch.V.S.N.D. Hariprasad, Head-Production and other senior company officials.

The 10 bedded dedicated Trauma Care Centre will be built on 4000 sqft land, adjacent to the Heath Care Centre of AM/NS India’s Paradeep pellet plant. The hospital will have two bedded burn units, dental clinic and physiotherapy clinic with modern medical equipment and a team of medical professionals. This Trauma Care Centre will provide round the clock medical service to employees, workers and business associates.

On the occasion, Shri Suresha G said, “We are constantly endeavouring to bring in new and comprehensive medical facilities in our existing Health Care Centre. The new Trauma Care Centre will provide immediate and quality medical service to the patients. We aim to build health systems that are more resilient, patient centred and sustainable”.