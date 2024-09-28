Foundation Stone Laid for NAARM’s Executive Hostel and Training Block: A Step Towards Enhanced Agricultural Education

Union Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today virtually laid the foundation stone of the Executive Hostel Block and Training Block of the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management, Hyderabad. Shri Chouhan assured all that he will soon come to Hyderabad and will directly make discuss with all. He said many times we make short forms which misinterpret the actual meaning we should not use short forms like the meaning of the work that MANAGE is doing is not understood. It should be such that it makes some sense.

Shri Chouhan said that the Prime Minister’s resolve is how to increase the income of farmers and at the same time strengthen our food security. 140 crore population should get sufficient food grains, fruits, vegetables. We should be able to fulfill our needs ourselves. Agriculture is the backbone of our economy. It is our responsibility to ensure livelihood on one hand and food security on the other.

Union Minister said that we have been entrusted with the task of training, research, consultation, implementation of many schemes. We have to diversify farming, do value addition. Along with this, one task is to promote natural farming. The ill effects of fertilizers are in front of the world. The quality of the soil is decreasing, humans are also getting harmed. We have to include natural farming in training as well.

Shri Chouhan further said that we train extension workers, agricultural scientists, university faculty members, FPOs, unemployed youth, input dealers. The placement rate here is encouraging. Training of agricultural startups is very important today. We should pay attention to every aspect of our basic work of extension. Our training modules and courses should not only be traditional, but should also be able to meet today’s requirements.

Union Minister added that if there is any research in the future, then we should think about the training that will be needed in the coming years by estimating it in the training curriculum. We should also do detailed and advance planning of training. This grand building has the concept of green building. But the building is only the body the soul will be the training that will be done in this building. Training will decide the direction and condition of agriculture. You will pay special attention to this.

Shri Chouhan said that today he is in Daltonganj, Palamu, Jharkhand. He was told that it is a good area for pigeon pea and due to not getting better prices, pigeon pea cultivation has reduced. There is a possibility of cultivation of pigeon pea, gram, lentil and pulses on this land. He further informed that today he announced that we will buy pigeon pea whole, so that the farmer gets encouraged. He also informed that a team can come here, we can study how to increase production, how to make better seeds.

Union Minister further added that yesterday he was in Netarhat were pear and potato are cultivated. Shri Chouhan in his address said that try to work on how better production can be done here, how good plants can be found, how there can be better methods of farming.