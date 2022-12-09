Forty-two (42) Internet Exchanges of National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) have been installed and operational as on date: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi : Forty-two (42) Internet Exchanges of National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) have been installed and operational as on date. Details are enclosed in Annexure ‘A’.

Internet Exchanges primarily provides peering services to Internet Service Providers, Content providers and other Networks. Establishing Internet Exchanges reduces the path of the internet traffic coming from one Internet Service Provider (ISP) to other ISPs & participating networks like content delivery networks (CDNs), Data Centres etc. Internet Exchanges reduces latency, improves response time and potentially reduces cost to deliver Internet services& contents.

NIXI, setup by Government has a mandate of setting up of new Internet Exchanges in select locations depending on need assessment. In line with this, NIXI takes up setting up of new exchanges from time to time including Sify Data Centre, Visakhapatnam with 1 GBPS connectivity between Chennai and Visakhapatnam.

Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) creates shorter routes for Internet traffic. They offer better resilience, stability, efficiency and quality improvements, all at a lower cost. Internet Exchanges establish an eco-system for faster delivery of contents at reduced cost. This is expected to benefit IT sector, Service Sector and Society at large including concerned sectors at Visakhapatnam. Establishing more IXPs not only helps in managing traffic but encourages more local content development, creates incentives for local hosting of Internet services due to the larger pool of local users, who will be able to access online content faster and cheaper. This will enable Visakhapatnam emergence as an IT hub.

Annexure A

Details of Internet Exchanges of National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) are installed and operational in India

S. No. Location State 1 Triupati Andhra Pradesh 2 Guwahati Assam 3 Patna Bihar 4 Raipur Chhattisgarh 5 New Delhi Delhi 6 Panjim Goa 7 Ahmedabad Gujarat 8 Rajkot Gujarat 9 Surat Gujarat 10 Vadodra Gujarat 11 Gurgaon Haryana 12 Shimla Himachal Pradesh 13 Srinagar Jammu & Kashmir 14 Jammu Jammu & Kashmir 15 Bangalore Karnataka 16 Mangalore Karnataka 17 Indore Madhya Pradesh 18 Bhopal Madhya Pradesh 19 Gwalior Madhya Pradesh 20 Vashi, Mumbai Maharashtra 21 Chandiwali, Mumbai Maharashtra 22 Pondicherry Pondicherry 23 Jaipur Rajasthan 24 Jodhpur Rajasthan 25 Chennai -1 Tamil Nadu 26 Chennai – 2 Tamil Nadu 27 Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 28 Hyderabad Telangana 29 Agartala Tripura 30 Noida Uttar Pradesh 31 Kanpur Uttar Pradesh 32 Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh 33 Gorakhpur Uttar Pradesh 34 Varanasi Uttar Pradesh 35 Agra Uttar Pradesh 36 Meerut Uttar Pradesh 37 Lucknow Uttar Pradesh 38 Dehradun Uttrakhand 39 Haldwani Uttrakhand 40 Kolkata West Bengal 41 Burdwan West Bengal 42 Durgapur West Bengal

This information was given by the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.