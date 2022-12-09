National

Forty-two (42) Internet Exchanges of National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) have been installed and operational as on date: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : Forty-two (42) Internet Exchanges of National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) have been installed and operational as on date. Details are enclosed in Annexure ‘A’.

Internet Exchanges primarily provides peering services to Internet Service Providers, Content providers and other Networks. Establishing Internet Exchanges reduces the path of the internet traffic coming from one Internet Service Provider (ISP) to other ISPs & participating networks like content delivery networks (CDNs), Data Centres etc. Internet Exchanges reduces latency, improves response time and potentially reduces cost to deliver Internet services& contents.

NIXI, setup by Government has a mandate of setting up of new Internet Exchanges in select locations depending on need assessment. In line with this, NIXI takes up setting up of new exchanges from time to time including Sify Data Centre, Visakhapatnam with 1 GBPS connectivity between Chennai and Visakhapatnam.

Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) creates shorter routes for Internet traffic. They offer better resilience, stability, efficiency and quality improvements, all at a lower cost. Internet Exchanges establish an eco-system for faster delivery of contents at reduced cost. This is expected to benefit IT sector, Service Sector and Society at large including concerned sectors at Visakhapatnam. Establishing more IXPs not only helps in managing traffic but encourages more local content development, creates incentives for local hosting of Internet services due to the larger pool of local users, who will be able to access online content faster and cheaper. This will enable Visakhapatnam emergence as an IT hub.

Annexure A

Details of Internet Exchanges of National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) are installed and operational in India

S. No. Location State
1 Triupati Andhra Pradesh
2 Guwahati Assam
3 Patna Bihar
4 Raipur Chhattisgarh
5 New Delhi Delhi
6 Panjim Goa
7 Ahmedabad Gujarat
8 Rajkot Gujarat
9 Surat Gujarat
10 Vadodra Gujarat
11 Gurgaon Haryana
12 Shimla Himachal Pradesh
13 Srinagar Jammu & Kashmir
14 Jammu Jammu & Kashmir
15 Bangalore Karnataka
16 Mangalore Karnataka
17 Indore Madhya Pradesh
18 Bhopal Madhya Pradesh
19 Gwalior Madhya Pradesh
20 Vashi, Mumbai Maharashtra
21 Chandiwali, Mumbai Maharashtra
22 Pondicherry Pondicherry
23 Jaipur Rajasthan
24 Jodhpur Rajasthan
25 Chennai -1 Tamil Nadu
26 Chennai – 2 Tamil Nadu
27 Coimbatore Tamil Nadu
28 Hyderabad Telangana
29 Agartala Tripura
30 Noida Uttar Pradesh
31 Kanpur Uttar Pradesh
32 Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh
33 Gorakhpur Uttar Pradesh
34 Varanasi Uttar Pradesh
35 Agra Uttar Pradesh
36 Meerut Uttar Pradesh
37 Lucknow Uttar Pradesh
38 Dehradun Uttrakhand
39 Haldwani Uttrakhand
40 Kolkata West Bengal
41 Burdwan West Bengal
42 Durgapur West Bengal

 

This information was given by the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.