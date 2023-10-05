Fortune Sunlite Oil Unveils New TV Commercial Inspiring Healthier Living with Trans-Fat Free Sunflower Oil

National 04 October, 2023 — Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL), one of India’s leading food and FMCG companies, today launched a new TV commercial for Fortune Sunlite Refined Sunflower Oil. The new multi-media TVC is conceptualised by Ogilvy and features brand ambassador actor Samantha Prabhu, highlighting Fortune Sunlite’s unique benefits of Trans Fat-Free Oil. The brand has rolled out an extensive multi-media campaign, which will be showcased across digital platforms and supported by promotional campaigns through print advertisements, outdoor and more.

The TV commercial, which goes on air today, emphasizes the brand’s dedication to promoting a healthier lifestyle through the introduction of their all-new Fortune Sunlite Refined Sunflower Oil. The ad goes on to highlight Fortune Sunlite’s main selling point: its Trans Fat-Free composition, presented in an engaging and visual format. It exemplifies Samantha Prabhu’s commitment to a health-conscious lifestyle, highlighting her preference for relishing a snack cooked with Fortune Sunlite Oil and the resulting sense of lightness it imparts.

Commenting on the latest TVC campaign, Mr. Mukesh Mishra, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Adani Wilmar Limited said, “As India’s leading edible oil market leader, Adani Wilmar places significant emphasis on the nutritional value that discerning consumers seek in their grocery selections. Indian consumers have an insightful understanding of the need to change their edible oils periodically to benefit from varied nutrients and advantages. We introduce our new TV commercial featuring brand ambassador Samantha Prabhu that aims to encapsulate the essence of Fortune Sunflower Oil – it’s not just a cooking oil; it’s a commitment to a healthier, happier life. We believe this TVC will inspire consumers to make healthier choices for their families.”

Regarding her partnership with Adani Wilmar, actress Samantha Prabhu said, “I am delighted to collaborate with Adani Wilmar for Fortune Sunlite Refined Sunflower Oil. As someone who values a healthy lifestyle, this partnership deeply resonates with me. Fortune Sunlite, with its Trans Fat-Free composition and dedication to promoting wellness, is the ideal choice for health-conscious consumers. I look forward to advocating for healthier living with Fortune Sunlite and being a part of this journey towards a happier and healthier life.”

Adani Wilmar’s Fortune Sunlite Refined Sunflower is light, easily digestible, and contains immunity-boosting vitamins A, D, and E, positioning it as a reliable choice in the cooking oil segment. It undergoes over 100 quality tests to ensure that only the best Sunflower oil is packed for consumption. It is available in the SKUs of 500 ml, 1 Ltr, 2 Ltr, & 5 Ltr on most e-commerce site and across stores.





