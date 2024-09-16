Former US President Donald Trump safe after gunshots reported at Trump National Golf Club in Florida

Former US President Donald Trump has said that he is safe and well after gunshots were reported in his vicinity at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, last night. Trump’s Campaign Communications Director, Steven Cheung, has said that Mr. Trump was on the golf course when the shots were heard.

Meanwhile, the White House issued a statement indicating that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed about the incident at the Trump International Golf Course. The statement also noted that the President and Vice President are relieved to know that Mr. Trump is safe, and they will be kept regularly updated. A weapon was recovered from the scene, and the shooter has been apprehended.