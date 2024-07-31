Former Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan Named New UPSC Chairperson

Former Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan will assume the role of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) chairperson on Thursday under Article 316 A of the Constitution. The 1983 batch IAS officer from the Andhra Pradesh cadre succeeds Manoj Soni and will serve until April 2025. Sudan, who retired in July 2020, previously held key positions in various departments and initiated major programs like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ and ‘Ayushman Bharat.’ She also served as a World Bank Consultant and held significant roles in global health organizations.