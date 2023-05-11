Former Sarpanch Gunned Down By Maoists In Kandhamal, Odisha

Maoists kill ex-sarpanch in Kandhamal district of Odisha suspecting him as police informer.

The deceased ex-sarpanch is identified as Subal Kanhar from Saulipada village in Sumarbandh gram panchayat under Phiringia police limits.

Subal was asleep at his house when three Maoists woke him up late at night and took him 200 metres away from his house and fired five rounds of bullets at him, alleged his brother.



