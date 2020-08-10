Former president Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: Former President Pranab Mukherjee informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet, he urged all those, who have come in contact with him in the last week, to isolate themselves as a precaution and get tested for COVID-19.

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.

I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020

