Former president Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID-19

The President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee addressing at the Ex-servicemen rally, at Nabagram Military Station, in Murshidabad District of West Bengal on July 15, 2017.

Bhubaneswar: Former President Pranab Mukherjee informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet, he urged all those, who have come in contact with him in the last week, to isolate themselves as a precaution and get tested for COVID-19.

