Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik writes to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to ensure smooth supply of potatoes to Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha CM and state LoP Naveen Patnaik writes to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. The letter reads, ” Due to rains, there has been a short supply of potatoes in Odisha market, resulting in an artificial price hike adding to the sufferings of common person. I understand from media that long queues of trucks loaded with potatoes are waiting at the West Bengal Odisha border…I request you to kindly intervene in the matter and ensure smooth supply of potatoes to Odisha”