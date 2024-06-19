Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to be the leader of opposition in Odisha assembly

Bhubaneswar: Ex-CM Naveen Patnaik to be the leader of opposition in Odisha assembly; Prasana Acharya deputy leader . Pramila Mallik will be chief whip & Pratap Deb will be deputy chief whip.

Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says, “We just had a meeting of the BJD MLAs who have been elected to the recent elections. I congratulated and thanked them. They have elected me as the LoP and the leader of the Biju Legislative Party. I have also announced the new post of Prasanna Acharya as the Deputy Leader of the BJD in the legislature, Pramila Mallik as the Chief Whip and Pratap Keshari Deb as the Deputy Chief Whip of the BJD…”

BJD Legislature Party Meeting was held today at Sankha Bhawan under the chairmanship of Naveen Patnaik to elect leader of BJD Legislature Party leader.