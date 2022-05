Mumbai: Former Mumbai NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede transferred from Mumbai to Chennai. Earlier he was a part of investigation of the drugs-on-cruise case, Mumbai.

Controversial IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, who led initial probe into the cruise drugs case, removed from the post of ADC of Directorate General of Analytics and Risk Management, Mumbai, and posted to Directorate General of Taxpayer Services, Chennai.