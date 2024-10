Former MLA Dhaneshwar Majhi passed away today at the age of 83 in a hospital in Kesinga, Kalahandi district, while undergoing treatment. He served multiple terms as the Member of Legislative Assembly for the Narla constituency and was a Rajya Sabha MP from 1978 to 1984.

Majhi was a three-time MLA, elected in 1971, 1974, 2000, 2004, and 2014, and he recently left the BJD to join the BJP. His passing has cast a pall of gloom over the area, where he was a well-respected figure in local politics.