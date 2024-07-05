Bhubaneswar: Former Minister Surendranath Nayak passes away at 93. The ex-MLA from Kakatpur was suffering from age-related ailments.

A seven-time MLA from Kakatpur, Naik had been experiencing old-age-related ailment for quite some time. Apart from being an MLA, he was chairman of Astarang Panchayat Samiti from 1960 to 1967.

Naik was arrested in 1968 for protesting a bus fare hike and again in 1975 under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA). During his political career, he held various ministerial portfolios, including agriculture, revenue, and education.