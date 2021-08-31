Bhubaneswar: Former Hong Kong skipper Anshuman Rath is all set to represent Odisha in the upcoming 2021-22 season of Indian domestic cricket.The Odisha-born Rath became eligible to play for his home State after completing the mandatory year-long cooling-off period that now enables him to play as a local player under the BCCI’s ambit.The 23-year-old batsman has played 18 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 20 T20 internationals for Hong Kong, a country he moved to with his parents when he was 14. “I had served a year’s cooling-off period, played club cricket in Nagpur and hoped to be picked for Vidarbha.

But when things didn’t happen, I had to look for a new opportunity; and that is when Odisha happened,” Rath reportedly said.Rath hopes to get into Odisha’s Ranji Trophy squad to make his mark and be eligible to play in the Indian Premier League.