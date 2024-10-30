Former Gunupur MLA’s life term for wife murder upheld by Orissa HC

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has upheld the conviction and life imprisonment of former Gunupur MLA Ramamurthy Gomango in the murder of his wife.

In 2023, Gomango was found guilty by a special court in Bhubaneswar based on the statements of 11 witnesses and 15 documents related to the case. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the murder of his wife and for tampering with evidence.

After his conviction, Gomango appealed to the High Court to challenge the decision of the lower court. However, after carefully reviewing the petition, the High Court affirmed both the life sentence and the conviction.

It is worth noting that the body of Gomango’s wife, Sashirekha, was discovered with severe burn injuries at their residence in MLA Colony, Bhubaneswar on August 29, 1995.

Initially, the case was registered as unnatural, and an investigation was launched. Later, the Kharavel Nagar police reclassified it as a murder case. At the time of her death, the woman was approximately five months pregnant.