Former ETV Employees Marks Ramoji Rao’s Dasha with Emotional Tribute

Bhubaneswa : Former employees of ETV Odia, an Odia news channel that was part of the ETV Network, paid tributes to late Ramoji Rao, the prominent Media Mogul of Indian Media and Chairman of the Ramoji Group of Industries. During Ramoji Rao’s Dasha (a specific period in one’s life as per Hindu astrology), the former employees performed a purification ritual by immersing themselves in Bindu Sagar (a water body) as a tribute to the departed soul.

The act of reverence by the former employees of ETV Odia resonated with the sentiments of many former associates of the ETV Network. On Monday morning, they gathered at Bindu Sagar to perform rituals in memory of the late Ramoji Rao. This gathering was a way for them to pay their respects and acknowledge the profound impact Ramoji Rao had on the Indian media landscape.

“Ramoji Rao was a visionary who redefined Indian media,” shared Pravakar Dalai and Dinabhanjan Panda, former employees of ETV Odia, as they paid tributes. They added, “He ushered a new era of news & entertainment programming, print, television, & digital platforms across the board. His demise has left a void not just in the Telugu media industry but in the entire media landscape of India.”

Padma Vibhushan Ramoji Rao, a name that became synonymous with media excellence, was the visionary founder of several leading institutions. These include the widely circulated Telugu daily Eenadu, the multilingual television network ETV, Ramoji Film City – the world’s largest integrated film studio complex – and ETV Bharat, a robust multilingual digital media platform. Rao, who passed away on June 8th in Hyderabad at the age of 87, left behind a remarkable legacy of innovation and unwavering dedication to high-quality journalism and entertainment. His contributions to the Indian media industry will be remembered for generations to come.