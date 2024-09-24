Formation of City Homes Association: A New Chapter for Allottees of Ghatikia, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : The City Homes Association of Allottees at Mouza-Ghatikia, Bhubaneswar, has officially been registered under the Odisha Apartment Ownership and Management Act, 2023, on 19th September 2024. This significant step ensures better governance and community development for the residents.

The leadership team of the newly formed association includes Ekta Acharya as President, Ballava Ku Biswal as Secretary, and Iswar Chandra Swain as Treasurer. These individuals bring a wealth of experience and dedication to the newly formed body, working towards the welfare of the allottees.

The formation of the City Homes Association was facilitated by Debiprasad Mohapatra of Evos, whose contributions were pivotal in structuring the association. The official registration process was witnessed by esteemed individuals including Narendra Kumar Sethi and Dr.Kalinkar Senapati, marking this event as a milestone for the community.

The association’s inception took place in the presence of key Evos Buildcon members, Sujata Pattnaik, CRM, and Prafulla Mohanty, Director of Operations. Commenting on the occasion, Shri Kalinga Keshari Rath, Managing Director of Evos Buildcon, expressed his pride “This initiative is an exemplary step towards creating a self-sufficient and responsible community. At Evos, we believe in empowering our residents to take ownership of their future, and the formation of the City Homes Association is a testament to that vision.”

The City Homes Association will now focus on improving the living standards and ensuring the proper maintenance of the property, fostering a cohesive and supportive environment for all members.

Evos Buildcon is a leading real estate developer committed to creating sustainable and quality housing solutions. With a focus on customer satisfaction, we continuously strive to enhance community living across all our projects.