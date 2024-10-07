Forever New Announces Triptii Dimri as a Global Brand Ambassador

Hyderabad: Forever New, the premium Melbourne-based women’s fashion brand, is thrilled to announce Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri as its new Global Brand Ambassador.

Known for her captivating on-screen presence and impeccable style, Triptii will represent Forever New across major markets including India, Australia, Canada, South Africa, and Europe. Her fresh, bold, and youthful energy perfectly resonates with Forever New’s target audience—young, fashion-forward women who value elegance and contemporary style.

Triptii’s on-trend fashion sense and her ability to connect with a younger demographic make her an ideal fit for the brand, aligning seamlessly with Forever New’s ethos of combining timeless sophistication with modern chic. Her influence will elevate the brand’s presence to a wider audience and solidify its position as a leading fashion brand.

Speaking on this partnership, Triptii said, “I’ve always admired Forever New for its impeccable blend of elegance and modern fashion—it truly reflects my personal style. Becoming the Global Brand Ambassador for a brand I genuinely love is an incredible honor. I’m thrilled to be part of this journey and can’t wait to introduce this stunning collection to fashion enthusiasts around the world.”

Get ready to fall in love with the newly launched Autumn/Winter 2024 collection. Discover classic Forever New elegance with a contemporary twist, featuring rich reds, eye-popping burgundies, and timeless blacks.

Dipendra Goenka, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Forever New, Australia expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership:

“We are thrilled to have Tripti Dimri join us as our Global Brand Ambassador. Her grace, approachability, positivity, and confidence are just a few of the many qualities we admire about her as they align well with our brand personality and values. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering sophisticated glamour and exceptional quality. The AW collection finds its ultimate expression through Triptii, as she embodies the essence of each piece with modern sophistication in its most exquisite and captivating form. Her natural elegance and confidence elevate the collection, making it truly unforgettable.”

On the occasion, Dhruv Bogra, Country Director, Forever New India, says: “We are an on-trend, highly fashionable, inclusive brand, created with impeccable quality and focussed on sustainability. We are dedicated to deepening our endearing connection with over a million loyal consumers in India. Triptii’s high-voltage fashion appeal, combined with her confident, resilient, stunning, yet down-to-earth personality, makes her the perfect fit as the new Forever New Brand Ambassador.”

Featuring hero pieces like oversized floral prints and exquisite embellishments, this collection is designed to captivate and leave a lasting impression. The range explores a rich palette of luxurious fabrics—think sheer chiffons that flow with grace, plush velvets that exude opulence, and bold cutouts that add a daring edge. Glittering details catch the light, while sculpted silhouettes offer a modern twist on classic styles. Every piece in the Autumn Winter collection is thoughtfully crafted to elevate her wardrobe, adding a touch of drama and sophistication to her everyday ensemble.

Forever New with its accessible to-luxury positioning has crafted a collection to cater to a diverse array of fashion lovers, offering a perfect blend of quality and style. Unveil the new collection, available in brand-exclusive stores, department stores, forevernew.co.in, and leading e-commerce fashion portals this October, and discover pieces that truly reflect your personal style.