Forest Minister Dr. Shah Dedicated Newly Constructed Tehsil and Police Station Building

New Delhi :Forest Minister Dr. Kunwar Vijay Shah inaugurated the new building of Kareli Tehsil in Narsinghpur district of his charge on Monday. He also inspected various rooms of the Joint Tehsil Office building constructed at a cost of Rs. three crore 75 lakh.

The Forest Minister also inaugurated the new building of Suatala Police Station in the district. A cost of Rs 13 lakh 86 thousand has been incurred on the construction of the semi-urban police station building of the State Planning Commission. Police station building is constructed in an area of ​​5852 square feet. Dr. Shah instructed to reduce the height of the prison door along with installation of CCTV cameras in the police station.