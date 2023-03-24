Forest cover in country increased by over 5500 square kilometre between 2017 and 2021

The forest cover in the country has increased by over five thousand five hundred square kilometre between 2017 and 2021. Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey said this in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

He said, as per India State of Forest Report, some States have shown increase in forest cover while few others have shown decline in forest cover. Mr Choubey said, the increase in forest cover attributed to conservation measures, afforestation activities, enhanced protection measures in plantation and expansion of tree outside forest. He said, forests provide a number of products and services and contribute to the national economy. The Minister said, to restore ecosystems and increase the forest cover in the country, afforestation and tree plantation activities are undertaken by States and Union Territories.